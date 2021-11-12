Maryville did not need any extra motivation, but it received it in the form of a couple of sentences published days before hosting West Ridge in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
An article stating that the Rebels did not have “the same level of physical ability” as Cleveland, the Wolves’ first-round opponent, was the talking point throughout the week.
Maryville put that narrative to rest with its best performance of the season, dominating both sides of the ball en route to a 49-0 win Friday to advance to the state quarterfinals.
“We talked about it every day in practice,” Maryville senior linebacker Keyshawn Harper told The Daily Times. “We knew that it wasn’t true. We had the biggest chip on our shoulder coming into this game because we wanted to prove that we’re the most physical and the most athletic team they’ve played.”
Maryville (12-0) will host Region 2-6A foe Farragut in quarterfinals after the Admirals knocked off Bradley Central in an all Region 2 second round affair.
The Rebels had their ticket punched to the next round before halftime behind an imposing defense and an offense that the Wolves (9-3) had no answer for.
Maryville opted to receive the opening kickoff and found pay dirt six plays later when senior quarterback Carson Jones hit senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry on a 11-yard slant for a touchdown.
The scene replayed itself after a West Ridge three-and-out as Jones and Fortenberry connected on an 8-yard fade in the corner of the end zone.
The Wolves picked up a first down on their ensuing drive but were forced to punt four plays later. Junior defensive end Jason Manaker blocked the kick, setting up a 14-yard touchdown run by junior running back Noah Vaughn.
West Ridge continued to go nowhere on offense while Maryville could not be stopped on its way to a 42-0 halftime lead.
The Wolves mustered four first downs and 60 total yards in the first half while the Rebels tallied 334 yards.
“We we’re just executing at such a high level on both sides of the ball,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “The defense was phenomenal. They we’re flying around, making plays and forced them into a lot of third-and-longs and got off the field.
“Offensively, we used our speed to our advantage tonight and made some big plays.”
Jones made his best case of the season for being a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football finalist, completing each of his 12 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
“We found spaces in their defense, and shoutout to my receivers because they made really big catches tonight,” Jones said. “We just executed really well. To have 42 (points) at the half, that’s really impressive.
“I’m really excited that this team is peaking at the right time. Hopefully we’ll continue to work hard and continue to execute.”
West Ridge packed the visiting bleachers hoping its first trip to Shields Stadium would be a competitive one. Instead, it had the same experience countless others have: an expedited end to its season.
Farragut has suffered similar defeats in three of the four last postseasons, and Maryville is looking to hand them yet another.
“We’re excited to get to play the quarterfinals at home,” Hunt said. “All year you thought that if you got to Round 3 you’d likely have to travel, but that’s not the case because of Farragut’s upset (over Science Hill in the first round.
“I hope our community comes out and watches this football team play because this a really good football team we’ve got and we don’t need to take it for granted.”
