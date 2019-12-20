KNOXVILLE — Blowout games aren’t always the most interesting to watch.
Maryville’s Joe Anderson and A.J. Davis found a way to keep things entertaining Friday night in the Rebels’ 92-46 victory over Jefferson County in the 5Star Preps Classic at Fulton.
On a fast break in the third quarter, Anderson dashed down the court with the ball as Davis kept pace with him to his left. With a Jefferson County player in between the pair, Anderson bounced a pass to Davis through the defender’s legs midstride. Davis tossed it right back to Anderson under the basket in fluid motion before Anderson finished the job with an easy layup.
The pair exchanged a smile. It wasn’t the first time Anderson has executed that move.
“Neither of us really look to score, we just look to get our teammates involved,” Davis said. “We try to have fun but also be serous at the same time. It was just one of those nights where we could just go out there and play.”
Maryville (9-3) excelled in transition from start to finish, but its team chemistry wasn’t the only remarkable part of its performance. They hit 16 3-pointers while recording more points than they have in two years.
The last time Maryville scored 92 points was in a 92-55 victory over Chuckey-Doak in December of 2017.
Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said he expected the Rebels to have a quickness advantage over Jefferson County (7-6). Still, the team seems to be exceeding his expectations with how quickly it’s meshing together.
“We’re just playing really well right now — it’s unbelievable, to be honest,” Eldridge said. “One of the reasons I think we’re paying well right now is we’ve got guys sharing the basketball. They’re a team that has got good players, but they love each other.”
The Patriots never had a shot against Maryville, which entered the second quarter ahead 34-9. The Rebels extended their lead to 53-18 at halftime after recording 13 steals in the first two quarters.
All nine Rebels who played contributed points. Anderson led the way with 22 while Ashton Maples (15 points), Terrence Dorsey Jr. (14 points) and Jack Brown (10 points) joined him in double figures. Dorsey Jr. accounted for four of Maryville’s 3’s.
The win is Maryville’s sixth straight. Over that stretch, the Rebels have averaged almost 78 points. They downed Powell 80-51 Thursday.
In Maryville’s last two games combined, it has recorded more than 40 steals.
“The last two teams are not bad teams, we’ve just been really, really good,” Eldridge said. “It’s December. This is a good win but, as the old saying goes, no loss is as bad as you think and no win is as good as you think. These guys will be the first to tell you that we’re going to get better every day.”
Next up for Maryville is Jellico (2-6), which the Rebels will host on Dec. 26 in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
As Eldridge said, the Rebels don’t seem at risk of letting a lopsided victory go to their heads.
“We’ve got so many areas to get better in, so that’s what we’re looking at,” Davis said. “Not the final score.”
“We still haven’t had our best night yet,” Anderson added. “It’s still coming.”
