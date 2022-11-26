The memory of Maryville’s historic 42-point loss — its worst since 1957 — to Oakland during its last trip to Murfreesboro in 2020 resurfaced as Tamari Hill found pay dirt to give the Patriots a 38-7 lead in the third quarter Friday. A season-ending loss was on the verge of becoming yet another bloodbath that would live on in the annals of time, but the Rebels proved resilient — even though it hardly mattered — once again with nine points in the final 20 minutes and one other opportunity to score.
“It’s been fun to watch a bunch of teenagers battle and be resilient,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “They’ve been told they aren’t a good Maryville team, but they continued to fight and they didn’t point fingers. It was hard, but you look back and you think, ‘Man, I enjoyed that,’ because you grow through those things.
“Winning can hide a lot deficiencies, so when you have years like this, you learn about yourself. I think our staff became better coaches this year, and I can’t say enough about this senior class for what they’ve done.”
The Rebels (10-4) suffered three losses in the regular season — the most since 2000 — but still reached the state semifinals for the 23rd consecutive season despite all the adversity within the program and the negativity cast upon it from outside.
That trademarked resiliency returned after Hill’s second touchdown — his first being a 79-yard scamper in the first half.
After a Maryville punt, a defense that got gashed throughout the first half forced a three-and-out, and then senior defensive end Jason Manaker blocked the ensuing punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
A 9-play, 60-yard drive followed, capped with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Maryville senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer to senior wide receiver Cannon Johnson.
Another stop was followed by another long drive, but this one, however, came to a sudden halt when a dropped snap was recovered by Oakland.
“Our kids fought their tails off and our coaches did not stop — at halftime they were down there trying to figure out a way,” Hunt said.
Maryville left Ray Hughes Stadium knowing it could have played better while also being left to wonder what could have been had Class 6A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist Noah Vaughn not been lost for the season with a broken leg.
Still, a third straight loss to Oakland could not take away from the fight the Rebels showed this season.
The program may even be better in the long-term because of it.
“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a season and the most I’ve ever learned,” Hunt said. “We learned a lot about ourselves, we learned how to develop younger kids really fast and we learned who was in our corner. There were just a lot of those lessons this year, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
