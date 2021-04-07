The Maryville baseball team rallied from a one-run deficit in the seventh to defeat Bearden on the road on Wednesday.
Collin Stokes began the rally by reaching first base on an error by Bearden's right fielder. Brody McMurray advanced to first after he was hit by a pitch. Landon Dockery moved McMurray and Stokes to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Stokes scored the tying run on a passed ball. Justin Millsaps scored the winning run with a single to center field.
Cade Batchelor recorded the final three outs in the bottom of the frame to finish the rally.
The Rebels improve to 8-5 and will host Kingston today at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.