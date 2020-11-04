Maryville knew its first opponent of the Class 6A playoffs before the final whistle blew on its regular season finale against county rival Heritage.
Science Hill had already lost to Bearden, which not only dashed the Hilltoppers hopes of a Region 1-6A championship but dropped them to the fourth seed for a draw with one of the most prestigious programs in the state.
That swift change in fortune forces the Rebels to face one of its toughest first-round opponents in recent memory at 7 p.m. on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“They definitely have our attention,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times.
Science Hill (7-3) had the same exact scenario play out last season and suffered a 42-0 loss to Maryville (10-0) to end its season. However, the Rebels are not the juggernaut they were a year ago and the Hilltoppers are much improved.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond is the catalyst for Science Hill’s success but not in the conventional sense. He makes plays off-script consistently, escaping the pocket and finding receivers during the scramble drill to keep defenses flustered.
Diamond tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Hilltoppers to an upset of unbeaten rival Dobyns-Bennett that put them in position to win the region title against Bearden. A Maryville secondary that has limited opposing quarterbacks to a 47% completion percentage and 89.3 passing yards per game will have to continue its successful campaign to prevent Science Hill from cutting its quest for a second consecutive Class 6A BlueCross Bowl championship short.
“This one presents a different challenge because Science Hill is not a one-trick pony,” Hunt said. They spread the ball and their quarterback is kind of a gunslinger because when his first read isn’t there, he can extend the play and you have to cover receivers for an additional three or four seconds.
“That’s what makes defending them so challenging because you can’t plan for that. You have to be good enough on the back end to cover up, and that will be our biggest challenge Friday night.”
It is possible that Maryville would be facing Bearden instead of Science Hill if COVID-19 contract tracing had not sidelined several Hilltoppers days before they faced the Bulldogs.
The Rebels understand the feeling. They have had numerous players held out multiple times this season but have managed to overcome that en route to the second consecutive unbeaten regular season.
“We’ve had so many kids that have been thrust into a big-time role in varsity games this year that have done a phenomenal job,” Hunt said. “We have made it a point of emphasis this year to practice a lot of kids so that when that time comes when somebody can’t be there, for whatever reason, the next guy is hopefully ready to go.”
No matter who is on the field for either side, Maryville will not spent any time overlooking Science Hill because this matchup could have easily come two weeks down the road in the quarterfinals.
“Having seen Dobyns-Bennett play this year, I thoroughly thought they were definitely one of the better teams in East Tennessee and even the state because they are so well-coached and so sound fundamentally,” Hunt said. “I think when Science Hill beat D-B, it gave them the confidence that they can play with anybody in the state.
“When they are fully healthy, they are as tough a challenge as anybody we’ve played. They have no reason not to come into Maryville expecting to win.”
