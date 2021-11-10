Maryville is accustomed to a revolving door of playoff opponents.
The Rebels have faced eight other programs in their last 19 postseason games, battling Oakland four times, Dobyns-Bennett, Farragut and Science Hill three times and Bearden and Bradley Central twice. Class 6A BlueCross Bowl opponents Cane Ridge (2017) and Ravenwood (2019) are the only non-repeating foes.
The lack of variety benefits a program that rarely loses, allowing it to build upon its success and fix — or avoid — its few failures.
Maryville will not get that luxury when it faces West Ridge for the first time in program history at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs inside Shields Stadium.
“In a lot of the games we play in the playoffs, you can go back to last year’s game and look at what we did against them and what they did against us, but we don’t have that in this case,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “It’s a lot of new faces, numbers, kids, jerseys and coaches. Everything is different, but it’s kind of fun.”
The main difference between West Ridge (9-2) and Maryville opponents of the past is a Wing-T offense unlike anything a stout Rebel front has faced this season.
The Wolves typically rely on a ball-control offense bolstered by its uncommon run game. Ethan Bergeron (712 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns), Austin Riner (599 yards, eight touchdowns) and Kaleb McCain (561 yards, two touchdowns) all rushed for more than 500 yards during the regular season.
However, West Ridge was unable to execute that strategy in its 17-14 win over Cleveland in the first round, rushing for 151 yards on 52 carries. It needed a late interception and a 37-yard field goal from Eli Iacino at the buzzer to advance.
Maryville (11-0) may be able to cause similar struggles for West Ridge as it has limited opponents to 62.3 rushing yards per game this season.
“We’ve been watching film a lot but our coaches have put us in a great spot to defend what they do,” junior defensive tackle Caleb Graham said. “They run some stuff that we haven’t seen all year. I feel like most teams, especially when it comes to the run game, they have the same kind of run schemes, but this team is different.”
Opponents who have played Maryville before often times fall victim to its perceived invincibility, feeling defeated as soon they walk on the field. West Ridge has no reason to feel that way, and it has been a constant message in Maryville practices throughout the week.
“They don’t have any bad memories of Maryville,” Hunt said. “They remember the former senior’s season ending or just playing us in the regular season and it was a win for Maryville. I expect them to come and let it all hang out. They’re going to get off the bus and they’re not going to be fearful of what happened in the past because it hasn’t happened.”
The Rebels hope to give the Wolves the same treatment they have given so many other postseason opponents in more than two decades of dominance, but more than anything, Maryville is just excited for something new.
“When you play in big games, it gets you battle-tested,” Graham said. “We’ve played in big games our whole career, and we’re looking forward to another test.”
