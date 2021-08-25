Maryville is used to the pomp and circumstance that comes with a marquee matchup.
In the past three years, the No. 2 Rebels have featured some combination of Oakland, Knoxville Catholic, Fulton, Farragut and Bearden as well as its annual rivalry with Class 3A goliath Alcoa in their non-region schedule.
The anticipation surrounding Maryville’s bout with Powell, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, at 7 p.m. today inside Shields Stadium is rivaled by only one of those matchups of recent memory.
“This one reminds me of the first game I ever coached as a head coach against Catholic in 2017,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “They had Cade Mays and three or four other Division-I players. There was just a lot of hype early in the year for a Maryville team that you expected to be good and a talented Catholic team.
“Powell is every bit as talented as those Catholic teams we used to play.”
That may be an understatement.
Senior defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings, headlines the Panthers’ abundance of talent.
The St. Benedict transfer anchors a defense that bounced back from a poor first half to limit Anderson County to 13 second-half points, allowing Powell to take a 60-48 victory in its season opener.
Maryville (1-0) admits it will take a group effort to contain Nolen and allow for its offense to flow, but spearheading that group is junior center Cal Grubbs, who has an offer from Ole Miss.
“We’re really looking forward to the challenge,” Grubbs said. “It’s an opportunity for us interior lineman to show how good we are.”
Nolen is the standout on defense, but the combination of sophomore quarterback Jordyn Potts and junior wide receiver Adarius Redmond paces the Powell offense.
Potts completed 170 of his 262 pass attempts for 2,590 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. However, he does have a reputation for turning the ball over, tossing 14 interceptions a year ago.
Redmond, the second-ranked player in the state for the Class of 2023, is Potts’ go-to target despite his lackluster numbers from last season. He ranked fourth on the team in receiving, hauling in 17 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.
Jason Foust, Jayden Collins and Ayden Green round out a talented receiving corps. The trio combined for 123 catches, 1,954 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020.
“It’s going to be a game that we as a secondary really have to work for and be prepared for,” senior cornerback Carter Cox said. “They have a quarterback that can throw it a mile, so we have to run with these receivers and be there because a lot of the games we’ve watched, they’re running wide open.”
Maryville showcased similar firepower in its season-opening win, albeit against a lesser opponent in Heritage.
Senior quarterback and Furman commit Carson Jones threw for four touchdowns — two to senior wide receiver and Liberty commit Markel Fortenberry — and junior running back Noah Vaughn amassed 163 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
“Powell has faced a really big test and passed that test, and Maryville has not,” Hunt said. “While you might think, ‘Anderson County was able to move the ball and score points,’ in some ways that’s a negative because they are able to make adjustments and find where they were exploited and give us a different look that we might not see on film.”
There may be a lot of hype surrounding the first meeting between these two programs since they shared the same region in 2008, but the game circled on Maryville’s schedule is a semifinal rematch with No. 1 Oakland after the Patriots handed them a season-ending 49-7 loss a year ago.
No team in the state mirrors Oakland in terms of talent like Powell, and the Rebels hope to make a statement that they will be ready come late November.
“I think this game will show where we’re at and what we need to work on because they are fast and athletic just like Oakland,” Cox said. “We need to come out excited and see what we can do.”
