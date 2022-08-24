Few high school football teams in the state — if any — have a receiving corps as talented as Powell, which boasts future Division-I wide receivers Adarius Redmond, Ayden Greene and J.J. Foust.
However, the question going into Thursday’s meeting between Maryville and reigning Class 5A state champion Powell (TV: MyVLT, 7 p.m.) at Powell High School is who will throw them the ball.
Senior quarterback Jordyn Potts suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Panthers’ 48-14 loss to Anderson County last week and is questionable to play.
“(Potts is) a phenomenal player, and I hate it for him,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “We’re preparing like he is playing and we’ll adjust if he doesn’t.”
If Potts is unable to go, sophomore Dylan Stooksbury, who completed 10 of his 24 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in relief, will be the signal caller tasked with testing a Maryville secondary full of unknowns.
The Rebels (1-0) allowed 322 yards through the air — 156 of which were hauled in by Redmond — against Powell last season inside Shields Stadium with the likes of DJ Burks, Eli Hames and Markel Fortenberry in the secondary. All three of them are no longer with the program after Burks and Fortenberry graduated and Hames decided to focus on baseball, leaving a mostly inexperienced group to slow the Panthers’ explosive passing game.
“As great as Potts is — and he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Tennessee — they still have some unbelievably talented wide receivers,” Hunt said. “It’ll be a different ball game (having to cover them). We’ll have to be ready to go, and we’ll have to play our keys, be disciplined and tackle well to have a chance.”
A healthy Potts means a higher likelihood of a shootout akin to last season’s matchup where both teams combined for 83 points. That would come with a heightened sense of pressure for a Maryville offense that was in cruise control during its season-opening win over Heritage.
The Rebels amassed 486 total yards against the Mountaineers, including a 251-yard, four-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer on 15-of-23 passing.
“The worst thing you can do is try and go out there and try to score 30 points in one drive because you can’t,” Hunt said. “You just have to take it one play at a time. Do what you’re coached to do and execute one play at a time, and if you do that, good things can happen.
“Powell is going to give us some problems. We’re not going to be perfect because when you play good teams, you never are. It’s really all about how you respond to Powell making a play because they are going to make plenty of them. Hopefully, we make a few more than they do, and we make them at the right times.”
Then-junior running back Noah Vaughn delivered a breakout performance in this matchup a year ago, rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries.
The Virginia commit is one of the few returning players with experience in games of this magnitude, providing Maryville with a quality early-season test despite who is under center for Powell (0-1).
“You want to enjoy this because this is what high school football is all about, but at the same time, you have to just go out there and what you’re coached to do,” Hunt said. “Everything we do in practice is supposed to mimic what we’re going to do in a game, and if we treat it like the drills we do in practice, we’re going to be fine.”
