Cleveland may not draw the same attention that Powell or Alcoa did, but Maryville knows which top-10 showdown means the most in terms of the big picture.
The Rebels’ non-region bouts with the Panthers (Class 5A No. 3) and the Tornadoes (Class 3A No. 1) were tabbed as must-see games, but Maryville’s expectations do not center around winning marquee regular season games. Region championships are expected and reaching the Class 6A semifinals is the minimum requirement for a successful season.
No. 2 Maryville gets its first legitimate test en route to achieving what it has the past 20 seasons — winning a region title — when it hosts No. 10 Cleveland at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“Watching (Cleveland) on tape, they’re playing their best football the past two weeks,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “It’s going to be a big game.”
Cleveland (5-1, 1-1 Region 2-AAA) represents one of Maryville’s toughest tests to date because of its ability to sustain drives with both the pass and the run.
Senior wide receiver Destun Thomas, a Memphis commit, is the Blue Raiders’ most talented player, but he is far from the lone weapon the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) have to contend with as senior running back Tetoe Boyd has 764 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 carries this season.
The lethalness of that combination was on full display two weeks ago when Boyd rushed for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns while Thomas amassed more than 100 yards receiving in a 27-24 victory over Farragut.
“He is so good when the ball is in the air,” Hunt said. “He goes and gets it better than anybody we’ve seen, so we have our hands full. He’s going to demand some attention, but it’s hard because it’s not like they are a one-man show. They have a running back who is one of the best in our region.
“They try to get to the edge in the run game more than anybody we’ve played, which makes it hard because you’re worried about defending all that stuff on the edge and then they can play action that and take a shot. It’s concerning because of how well they can run and throw the ball.”
The Rebels limited Boyd to 78 yards on 23 carries a year ago while Thomas hauled in five catches for 97 yards — 44 of which came on a long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter with the result already decided — and replicating a similar defensive performance is going to require minimal gains on first down and continual attention to detail.
“It’s all about going out there and playing down-and-distance so we know what’s coming,” Maryville junior safety Eli Hames said. “If it’s third-and-long, we have to be thinking pass or if it’s second-and-short or third-and-short, we have to be thinking run. We just have to get in there and scheme it up.”
Maryville’s defense has been stout throughout the season, limiting opponents to 15.8 points and 268.3 yards per game, but it needs to live up to that standard one more time before it can take some well-deserved time off during fall break next week.
“We have to stay focused and just get it done so we can enjoy our time off,” Hames said. “We’ve been good up this point, and this would just give us more confidence for the rest of this season. One more week, and it has to be the same as every other week.”
