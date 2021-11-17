Farragut did not look like a playoff team when Maryville faced it back on Sept. 3, let alone one of the final eight Class 6A teams left standing, and yet here it is.
The Rebels and the Admirals will face off again at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium for a spot in the semifinals against the winner of Oakland and Lebanon.
“Farragut is a worthy opponent that is deserving of being here,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I know that when you look at their record, it doesn’t necessarily look like a quarterfinal team, but when you watch at them on film the last two weeks, you definitely see a quarterfinal team.
“I have the utmost respect for coach (Eddie) Courtney and his staff at Farragut, and for them to battle through the year and get this team to where they’re at is extremely impressive. They have our full attention.”
Farragut (6-6) has played like a team with nothing to lose since the final week of the regular season when it had to beat rival Bearden with a playoff berth hanging in the balance.
The Admirals decided to keep the ball in their most important player’s hands in that 17-14 win over Bearden and have not looked back. Senior quarterback Dawson Moore logged 17 carries for a team-high 66 yards against the Bulldogs and has shouldered an even bigger load in the postseason.
He rushed 23 times for 81 yards and three touchdowns in Farragut’s first-round upset of Science Hill and added 115 yards and another score on 23 carries a week ago versus Bradley Central. Moore has also thrown for a combined 560 yards and four touchdowns the past two weeks.
“We have faced some really good quarterbacks this year that were good runners,” Hunt said. “Farragut, though, it’s designed quarterback runs. Alcoa does a lot of that, too, (with Caden Buckles), but besides them, there are not a lot of teams that we’ve faced who try and do that. It’s going to be different, and that’s the challenge I think we’re looking at this week.”
While Farragut has added a new wrinkle in its offense that has reversed the outlook of its entire season, Maryville (12-0) has improved drastically since their first meeting.
The Rebels had three first-half penalties, fumbled twice (recovering both) and went 2-for-6 on third down against the Admirals, but that was an anomaly amid a season that has featured few mistakes.
Maryville averages four penalties for 41 yards, has turned it over five times and has converted on third down at a 51.5% (34-for-66) clip.
“We’ve pretty good in those areas all season long, but it just takes one turnover in a crucial moment in the game or committing a penalty that backs you up to first-and-20 on a big drive, and we’re not able to overcome that,” Hunt said. “When you get to the quarterfinals the margin for error gets smaller and smaller.
“What’s scary about these guys is they are playing with high confidence that comes from knocking off Science Hill at Science Hill and then traveling to the bottom of the state and beating a good Bradley Central team. Every coach wants their team peaking in the postseason and Farragut is doing that.”
