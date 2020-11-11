It is a tough enough task to defeat a team twice in a season, but to do so when the games are separated by 36 days adds to the challenge.
Maryville is tasked with accomplishing that feat when it takes on Bradley Central at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium for a spot in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
“The difficulty is trying to decide how much of your game plan you use, and a lot of that has to do with how the first game goes,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “It’s the cat-and-mouse game because you know they are going to be a little bit different, so your trying to figure out what their new strategy may be and how they will adjust.”
However, expect most of Bradley Central’s adjustments to be complimentary given the success it has had relying on senior running back Javon Burke to carry its offense — a trend that started when the two programs first met on Oct. 8.
Burke rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against Maryville (11-0) during the regular season, racking up close to 100 yards in the first half to propel Bradley Central (8-3) to a lead at the intermission.
He has recorded at least 24 carries and 178 yards in each of the four games since the Rebels’ notched a 35-13 victory, amassing more than 200 yards three times. Burke has 1,043 rushing yards during his five-game stretch as a bellcow out of the backfield.
“As coordinators, we tend to run too much (offense) because we have it on our call sheet instead of just sticking with things that are actually working and making a defense stop it,” Hunt said. “Since they played us and had success running the ball, that’s kind of been what they’ve hung their hat on
“The way we contain him is we try to play him the same way we’ve tried to play every good back we’ve faced this year, which is playing good team defense. If everybody tries to make the tackle, that may not be the best thing for the defense because there are things at linebacker and on the defensive line that we have to do to help each other out.”
Burke represents the first test the Rebels will have to face these playoffs after Science Hill was forced to forfeit its first-round meeting with Maryville because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Meanwhile, Bradley Central is riding a wave of momentum after knocking off Farragut on Friday, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Admirals that dated back to 2016.
The Rebels have thrived amid less-than-ideal circumstances throughout the season, and they hope they can continue that trend despite an out-of-blue bye before a rematch against a talented region opponent.
“We wanted to play because in the playoffs, so much of it is about momentum,” Hunt said. “That (victory over Farragut) helps them mentally, whereas for us, not being able to play curbed some of our momentum that we were building at the end of the year.
“We don’t want to move on in the playoffs because of forfeit. We want to move on because our kids went out there and played well. It is what it is, and I think our kids did a really good job of rebounding with maturity.”
