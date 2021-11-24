Maryville had an early opportunity to make a statement against Oakland in last year’s Class 6A semifinals and potentially avoid the program’s worst loss since 1957.
The Rebels prevented the Patriots from jumping out to a 14-point lead with a fourth-and-1 stop, but failed to capitalize on the momentum. A three-and-out followed by a high snap that led to a rushed, short punt allowed Oakland to waltz into the end zone and erase the earlier denial.
Maryville enters its long-awaited chance to avenge what became a 42-point rout when it hosts Oakland at 7 p.m. today inside Shields Stadium knowing it has to be better on offense if it wants to play in the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl.
“You have to be efficient against these guys because they’re probably the best team in the state and the best team we’ve played all year,” Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones told The Daily Times. “This is a team that is going to score when they get the ball, so we have to match that.
“We have to hope our defense gets a few stops throughout the game, but we have to score every chance we get to win this one.”
Maryville (13-0) has no reason to believe it will struggle to score against Oakland (13-0) for the second consecutive season, boasting an offense that is every bit as talented as the Patriots’ star-studded group.
Jones has not thrown an incomplete pass in Maryville’s last two games, going 21-for-21 for 323 yards and five touchdowns without a turnover in that span. The Furman commit has thrown for 462 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 36 of his 40 passes this postseason.
Junior running back Noah Vaughn rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries when the Rebels faced the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country, Walter Nolen, and Powell on Aug. 20. He has 1,859 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns this season.
Senior wide receivers Markel Fortenberry and DJ Burks have combined for 75 catches, 989 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“When you get in crunch time, your big players have to make big plays or you don’t win,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Our best players have played really well all year long on both sides of the ball. They’re the reason we’re here, and they’re going to play well again Friday night.”
Oakland not only stifled Maryville’s offense a year ago, it also dominated with its high-powered rushing attack, exploiting the Rebels’ season-long weakness for 335 yards on 48 carries.
Maryville has since improved that deficiency, limiting opponents to 63.4 rushing yards per game. Bradley Central’s J’Alan Terry is the only running back to log more than 75 yards against the Rebels.
Maryville also had some success versus a Wing-T offense — albeit one that lacked Georgia commit Jordan James — holding West Ridge to 48 yards on 28 carries.
“I think (last year) is something we keep in the back of our minds,” senior linebacker Zach Braden said. “We want to prove ourselves as a defense. We just need to do our jobs and make sure everybody is doing their role so we can go out there and be as successful as we can.”
The Rebels are confident in their defensive improvement and their ability to score points, but with as much doubt surrounding the program this week, it is just as important that they believe they can win.
Not even last year’s debacle is enough to sway that conviction.
“That has never been an issue at Maryville because for some reason our kids have always believed they’re going to win the football game, even when we play a team where we’re the underdog,” Hunt said. “I don’t know how many teams have beat Oakland in the past four years, but Maryville has beaten them three times.
“We know what we’re up against. They’re a really good football team that is super well-coached. They have phenomenal players, but this is what you play for.”
