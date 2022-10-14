Maryville took the field at Shields Stadium for one final regular season contest in front of a packed grandstand.
The No. 4 Rebels, looking to avenge their first district loss since 2000, did not disappoint, and closed out the home regular season with a 42-6 domination of Hardin Valley on Friday for a Region 2-6A victory.
“I honestly think we’ve had more fans in the seats this year than the past decade,” Maryville head coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “There’s been years where we’ve loaded it up, but this year has been phenomenal from a support standpoint. Our community has been awesome. The Maryville football community is second to none.
“I am very thankful that we have so many people that care about football. I am thankful that we have people that are disappointed when we lose, just like I am. But you want it to be like that. And I’m thankful that we have people excited when we win.”
The Rebels (6-2, 3-1 Region 2-6A) were spurred on by an enthusiastic crowd and thoroughly left their loss to Cleveland behind. It took one drive — Hardin Valley picked off Matthew Clemmer on the first play from scrimmage — but Maryville returned to form against the winless Hawks (0-8, 0-6).
Noah Vaughn ran for two touchdowns and DJ Gillins added a third before the end of the first quarter. Clemmer hit Gage LaDue for a long score up the sideline to start the second, the Rebels added one last offensive touchdown on Jaydan McCord’s score before halftime.
Vaughn had only five carries in the first half, but ran for 88 yards — including a long of 41 — and two scores. Price Davis totaled 64 yards on six rushes in relief. The Rebels’ offensive line did not allow a sack, or any pressure, and paved the way to 256 rushing yards.
Even after a 42-point effort in one half, Hunt still believes there is room for Maryville’s offense to get better.
“It’s going to be fun, but we’ve got to keep getting better,” Hunt said. “We’ve still got a long way to go offensively. I thought the offensive line really dominated the line of scrimmage. That made it a lot easier.”
While Maryville’s offense ran wild, its defense picked off Hardin Valley three times. Drew Wallace hauled in a HVA pass to end its first drive. Cannon Johnson came down with Maryville’s second pick with a minute left in the first, and Peyton Cooper ran the third interception all the way back for a pick-six.
“I think our guys were excited to get back out and play coming off a loss,” Hunt said. “And it was fun to watch them play. Especially defensively we had guys flying around. Big hits, big plays, getting after the quarterback. It was just fun to watch.”
It was a fitting way to close the home regular season and finish 4-1 at Shields Stadium. The Rebels have had immense success at Shields over the years – just two home losses since 2004 – and Hunt believes their fanbase is a crucial part of it.
“At Maryville, we’re trying to win state championships,” Hunt said. “Even this year, there’s been bumps along the road, but that’s still our standard. We’re going to keep giving it our all. I am so grateful for the number of fans who come support our kids, because they deserve it.”
