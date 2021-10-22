Two days before Maryville hosted the top ranked team in Class 5A, head coach Derek Hunt said the matchup against Knox West would be a “playoff-like” atmosphere.
If what Maryville did to the Rebels visiting from Knoxville is how it will approach and perform in actual playoff games, Maryville could be in for a deep postseason run.
Maryville jumped out to a 28-point first half lead, tacked on a second half score and dominated West in a 35-7 victory inside Shields Stadium.
According to Hunt, the performance stemmed from a sound game plan from his coaching staff and the players that followed it to near perfection.
“I want to highlight the job our coaches did this week, putting a game plan together,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “Both sides of the ball, defense and offense, the coaches did a great job putting a plan together and our kids just executed.”
Both teams opened with a possession that ended in a punt, but Maryville (9-0) found its footing first, scoring on its second offensive drive and then the next four drives, including its opening drive of the third quarter.
“We got a stop, the defense went three-and-out and we finally got into a rhythm offensively,” Hunt said. “We kind of exploded there and scored on five-straight possessions. Any game you play, when you score on four or five straight possessions, it’s just impressive.”
Maryville quarterback Carson Jones, who finished 12-of-16 for 153 yards in two and a half quarters of action, capped off the first two scoring drives with touchdown passes to DJ Burks for 5 yards and Markel Fortenberry from 16-yard out to stake Maryville to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Burks scored his second touchdown after taking a direct snap and bullying his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run on third down and Jones walked into the black and red field turf on a designed quarterback run to up Maryville’s lead to 28-0 just before half.
“We were ready to play a four quarter game,” Jones said. “We know how good (West is). They’re real physical. I thought we shocked them coming out of the first quarter. We put up 21 points and kind of put them away. I thought we came out and just really executed.”
Maryville didn’t let up on its first drive of the third quarter as Burks caught two passes, including one on a crossing pattern that quickly set Maryville up deep inside West territory before running back Gage LaDue scored on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-goal to put Maryville up 35-0 and start a mercy-rule clock.
Burks caught five passes for 50 yards while contributing at safety for a Maryville defense that limited West to 105 total yards and seven points.
“I’d rather have a little donut up (on the opposing team’s side of the scoreboard) instead of seven points if I’m being honest,” Burks said. “But I think with everything else, we played pretty well.”
On the ground, Maryville accounted for 150 yards as Vaughn led the rushing attack with 89 yards and a touchdown
“I thought up front we moved the ball pretty well,” Jones said. “The line allowed us to move the ball and we threw it around a little bit, too. We found open holes.”
West scored with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Carson Jessie threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver Thad Sterling, but it meant little at that point.
Maryville beating one of the top teams in the state in the fashion that it did is a testimony to the players’ belief in their coaches, at least according to Hunt and it bodes well as the playoffs loom following next week’s regular season finale against Region 2-6A foe Bradley Central, which dropped a 48-42 heart breaker to Rhea County that ended its bid for that finale to be a battle of unbeatens.
“I can’t say enough about the buy-in from these kids,” Hunt said. “They show up everyday ready to learn and improve. They’re not scared to be pushed either. When you have teenagers that have enough humility and desire to be coached, that’s special, that’s rare. We have guys that want to be coached and we want to coach them. We want them to have success come Friday night.”
