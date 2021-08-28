Most teams lining up against Powell may opt to rely less on the run and more on the pass with Walter Nolen, the nation’s No. 1 prospect according to the 247Sports’ composite rankings, clogging up the trenches.
Maryville went in the other direction. Of their 52 offensive plays, the Rebels ran the ball 38 times, trusting their offensive line to handle the Panther Goliath and junior running back Noah Vaughn to take care of the rest.
“We’re going to have to rely on (our run game) a lot this year, and I have a lot of confidence in our ability to run the ball,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “We’re going to play in some big games that will require us to run the football, and if we can, teams will have to play us differently.”
Vaughn rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries while sophomore running back Gage LaDue added 101 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The Rebels rushed for 352 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry en route to the 52-31 victory over the Panthers on Thursday inside Shields Stadium.
“I have confidence in my offensive line,” Vaughn said. “They showed no fear going up against the No. 1 player in the country. They treated him like everybody else. We just had to come out here and work hard, and that’s what we did. Without my offensive line, none of that would have been possible.”
Nolen and Maryville junior center Cal Grubbs, the 46th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country, comprised the most intriguing matchup of the highly-anticipated bout, although Maryville (2-0) did lend Grubbs some help on most occasions.
At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, Nolen’s size was evident as soon as he stepped on the turf. He displayed more than strength on the Rebels’ opening play from scrimmage, spinning back to his left upon meeting a double team by Grubbs and senior right guard Trevor Abdella.
“Obviously, he’s big and that’s something you definitely notice, but I didn’t think he’d be as quick as he was until that first play,” Grubbs said. “We just adjusted after that and took care of business.”
Nolen went viral on social media Friday after laying out Vaughn in the backfield in the second-half — channeling the hit former South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had on then-Michigan running back Vincent Smith in 2013 — but it was one of the few impactful moments he had.
“We knew he was going to make plays,” Abdella said. “That was something we talked about before the game. He’s the No. 1 player in the country, so he’s going to make some plays. You just have to shake it off and move on to the next play.”
At no point did the Rebels show any sign of intimidation. Instead, they continued run the ball down Powell’s throat and made a statement that their run game may be one of the best in the state.
“I think this is the start of something great,” Abdella said. “This was a really good defense with a great defensive line, and we went out there and did our thing.”
