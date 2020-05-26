Andie-Marie Jones didn’t let a global pandemic stop her from breaking the biggest mental barrier of her youthful and promising track and field career.
Jones, who last week finished her sophomore year at Maryville High School, had high hopes of running the 1,600 meters in under five minutes during the 2020 season. Her plan suffered a setback in March when schools statewide were forced to close and the TSSAA canceled its spring sports championships.
As a freshman in 2019, Jones ran a school-record time of 5 minutes, 3.41 seconds at the state championships and finished fourth. It was the closest she came to the five-minute mark since she set her sights on it after running it in 5:13 to win the middle school state title as a seventh grader.
Heading into this season, she anticipated several opportunities against the other top runners that might bring out the best in her.
“In the state of Tennessee, there are six or seven girls at the top that are really close to each other in every event distance-wise,” Jones said. “There are not a ton of them in this area, but I knew if I could get to some of the bigger races I could do it then. When the season got canceled I was thinking, ‘How on Earth am I going to be able to build up that adrenaline, that excitement, for the race to be able to do this?’
“It was kind of tough realizing I wasn’t going to get to have any of that competition this season.”
Eventually, she moved on to Plan B: Get her older brother, Gavin, on board to help.
Gavin also is an avid runner. After competing throughout his four years at Maryville, he enrolled at Tennessee and now serves as president of the university’s running club. He jumped at the chance to help his sister as her pace setter.
Their first try was in April and netted Andie-Marie a personal record of 5:01 but not the coveted sub-5-minute time.
Their second try was on May 2, but it did not go as well. Andie-Marie woke up that day not feeling her best, and a conservative pace on the first lap did not help. The final result was a disappointing 5:11.
Instead of sulking, however, she woke up the next day determined to try again as soon as she could. On May 9, she tried again. Her mother, Stacy, even invited some of her daughter’s friends as a surprise.
The extra support and a more aggressive pace ended with Andie-Marie crossing the finish line in 4:58.86.
The effort will not count as an official time on her performance list and does not lower her school record, but none of that matters to her.
Almost exactly three years after she first told herself she wanted to do it, she accomplished her goal.
“It’s really hard to obtain especially for a high school girl,” she said. “I don’t know if it is mostly a mental barrier, but it is such a big deal for a girl in high school to do that. The satisfaction of knowing you can do it in less than five minutes is great.”
During the 2019 outdoor season, three high school girls in Tennessee broke the five-minute barrier in competitive races. In the past four seasons, seven girls in Tennessee have combined for 11 season-best times under five minutes.
Jones said she’ll have an extra hop in her step as she begins training for cross country season. Her biggest goals for the fall are to break 18 minutes for 5,000 meters on a consistent basis and finish in the top three at the state meet.
After the high school season, she said she hopes to qualify for the prestigious Footlocker Nationals.
Gavin said he could see his sister lowering her personal record from 17:47 to under 17:20 in large part because her belief in herself is stronger now.
“Your confidence level goes up pretty tremendously because you think, ‘I am capable of this now. Let’s do it again,’” Gavin said. “It shifts your expectation. It doesn’t feel as big of a deal as races go on once you’ve already done it. It’s your new pace.”
