Toughness. Determination. Selflessness.
Maryville’s Alex Sonner may not step onto the soccer field during his high school senior season, but he left quite the impression anyway.
The 2019 season ended prematurely for the Rebels, and when the 2020 season began they were focused on righting the ship by returning at least to the sectional round of the playoffs. That idea was fresh in Sonner’s mind when preseason practice began so when he started to feel less than 100% he didn’t think twice about fighting through it.
At first, Sonner said he thought his hip was just sore. As the pain continued to worsen, though, he realized it might be an injury. Doctors diagnosed him with an IT band injury, and ordered him to take off for 2-4 weeks while going through physical therapy.
That time period came toward the end of preseason practice, so Sonner missed Maryville’s season opener – a dominant victory over William Blount. it’s the only game the Rebels played before the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools statewide.
“I didn’t want to hurt anything else in the long run so I wouldn’t be able to play in the more important games,” Sonner said. “I had to think about that and even though it wasn’t the best sitting out practice and that William Blount game I knew it was best for the team so I could be healthy for the more important games.”
It’s not the first time Sonner has tried to stay on the field despite not feeling his best.
Halfway through his sophomore season he felt pain in his foot. It didn’t go away, and eventually it began to affect his ability to run his fastest and to cut. Once he started struggling to ‘do the simple things’ he told his coaches.
Eventually he was diagnosed with a navicular stress fracture in his left foot.
“It was pretty bad over the long run,” Sonner said. “I had to run on the side of my foot so I could keep playing.
A central midfielder, Sonner has been a key player for Maryville for several seasons. He was expected to play a gigantic role this year in getting the Rebels back to the state tournament.
He has performed so well to this point he was recruited by Maryville College and signed a National Letter of Intent with the Scots on March 9. Sonner will have a chance to take the place of Chris Fernandez, a fellow Maryville High School graduate, as one of the players who pulls the strings for Maryville College in the middle of the park.
Maryville High School coach Steve Feather said Maryville College is an ‘excellent fit’ for Sonner.
“He’s the type of kid that is such a fighter,” Feather said. “Your heart breaks for a kid like that during this virus shutdown. This would have been an excellent season for him.”
