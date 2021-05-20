Maryville’s Aniecia Goss finished sixth with a score of 2,825 in the Division I Large Class girls state pentathlon on Thursday inside Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium while the Alcoa trio of Jude Green, Braxton Baumann and Landon Ford finished the five events comprising the first day of the Division I Small Class boys state decathlon in second, third and fifth place, respectively.
In the pentathlon, Goss had her best performance of the five-event competition in the shot put, finishing third with a distance of 8.8 meters to score 451 points. She also added a top-five finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.91.
Her other results included a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.98 seconds), sixth in the long jump (16-02.5) and eighth in the high jump (4-06).
Brentwood’s Hollen Powers won the pentathlon amassing 3,591 points.
In the decathlon, Green (2,410 points) finished in the top five in each event except the triple jump and notched a win the 100-meter dash (11.53).
Baumann (2,357) won the discus (119-06) and tied for second in the pole vault (10-11.75).
Ford (2,291), who was second in the state in qualifying, logged two fifth-place finishes, one in the discus (85-02) and the triple jump (38-11.75).
Brainerd’s Montez Deloney holds a 220-point lead over Green after the opening day.
The second and final day of the decathlon starts at 10 a.m. today with the scheduled events being the 110-meter hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and 1,500-meter run.
