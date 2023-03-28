It’s not hard to predict the level of energy the Maryville soccer team will bring to the pitch. All you have to do is watch a single player.
“In practice, it’s just mentality,” junior Seth Meade told The Daily Times. “If one of us is working hard, most of us are working hard. And if most of us are working hard, then all of us are working hard. It’s that hunger to know that there are people on this team who can take your minutes, and you just want to continue to work. If you don’t get the minutes, you want to work to get those minutes.
“It’s just that strive, that hunger, to keep going.”
That hunger isn’t limited to practice, and in particular, it’s guiding Maryville’s attacking group including Seth Meade, Liam Meade and Thomas Tisdale. That group, which helped the Rebels dominate District 4-AAA foe Heritage, 9-1, on Tuesday, is driven by it, as well as the chemistry created by working in tandem.
“What makes us so dynamic is the chemistry, I think, is just awesome,” Seth Meade said. “With that attacking three, we can see each other making the runs and we know where we’re going to be at all times. And if we don’t, then that hard work that Coach puts into is that if we lose the ball, we get it right back.”
The group helped the Rebels (2-0-2, 1-1 District 4-AAA) decimate opposing teams last year en route to winning 13 straight matches during the regular season. The speed of Seth Meade combined with the accuracy and leg strength of Liam Meade and Tisdale make for a deadly combination, and it’s one the Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1) struggled to defend Tuesday.
Seth Meade booted in a looping shot for the Rebels’ first goal just under seven minutes in, and Liam Meade and Tisdale helped buoy a scoring blitz that quickly buried Heritage. The Mountaineers’ only goal came on a header by Matthew Boisture late in the first half with Maryville already leading 7-0.
“Seth and Thomas and Liam up front tonight was a pretty good group of three in our attack,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “And it worked out … We were really hungry in the box in the first half and it showed with their presence and good, solid finishing. Honestly, you love it when the finishing is happening, when it should, and I think we only left a couple of chances that kind of went wide or over the bar.”
“They’re quick,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles added. “I just think that we started off asleep and we weren’t fully there. Toward the end of the game, it got a little more predictable because they called the same play … It’s just getting those guys, when they’re on the field, to adjust to that and see that when we see it. It’s difficult. They picked it up a little bit more in the second half.”
Seth Meade and Bradford nearly echo each other when speaking of the goals for Heritage’s attackers. That’s partly why the group is so efficient at executing Maryville’s game plans night in and night out.
Another reason is that hunger it possesses, the one instilled in the Rebels to keep on the attack and rebound quickly if possession is lost. Seth Meade, Liam Meade and Tisdale all possess it, and it could help them to more results like Tuesday’s as the season wears on, just as was the case last year.
“What we want out of all of them out there in the field and what they gave in the first half was a hunger to win the ball back if lost,” Bradford said. “If we can pin our opponents into the final third, or even in their half, by just quickly winning this transition game in high school, we’re going to be able to have lots of opportunities.
“So if the opportunities keep coming, the law of average is going to be in your favor for sure. So I think this is that hunger we teach.”
