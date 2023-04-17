KNOXVILLE — Maryville faced a tough situation heading into Monday’s District 4-4A game at Hardin Valley Academy.
With one of their players out of the lineup due to a health emergency, the Rebels needed someone to step up and not only fill the void, but fill it well. They got that from Brody McMurray.
McMurray tallied two RBIs on two hits, also drawing two walks to help lead a Maryville offense that caught fire against Hardin Valley in a 12-6 win.
“Ryan Wade had appendicitis and had to go have emergency surgery, so we were thinking about him and lost a bat in our lineup,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “But Brody McMurray stepped right in and just did an awesome job.”
McMurray was just one of multiple Rebels who found their groove against Hardin Valley (18-2, 5-2 District 4-4A). Isaiah French finished with four RBIs, two of which came on a homer in a second inning in which Maryville (15-6, 4-4) scored six runs, while Landon Dockery tallied three and his own two-run shot right before French’s.
All 12 of Maryville’s runs were RBIs, and McMurray called it the best game the team has played together thus far.
“I think we just had an approach and kind of stuck to it,” McMurray said. “We’ve kind of struggled with fast pitching earlier this season, so I think just reps throughout the season and it kind of all clicked together.”
“Brody McMurray came in with some fire in his belly,” Sullivan added. “I don’t think Brody got out tonight and just did a terrific job. Kaine Baber did an awesome job. Will (Heppner) and (Landon Dockery) have been doing a great job. Isaiah (French) the last two games has really come along.
“So I think it’s just, as the season has ebbs and flows, and when you first start the season, a lot of times pitching is ahead of hitting and then it catches up and then it just goes back and forth. So I hope we can continue to do this and I hope we’re going to continue to play hard.”
Kaine Baber and McMurray both picked up RBI doubles in the top of the second, and McMurray also batted in Baber on a single during the third inning.
With Hardin Valley having cut into the deficit, 7-3, by the fifth inning, Brady Orr and Dockery both tallied RBI singles before Heppner smacked an RBI double and French drove in two runs on another single, making the three runs the Hawks scored in the bottom of the sixth simply afterthoughts.
“One of the reasons we did well tonight is because we bought into two-strike approach and we knew that their guys were really good,” Sullivan said. “They threw three really good guys against us and they struck us out a lot.
“But we talked about having quality at-bats, and if you did strike out, not a three-pitch strikeout, like a six-pitch strikeout or seven-pitch strikeout, getting some pitches in them. So I think the guys bought into that. I think it was just buy-in tonight.”
Maryville plans to use the last stretch of the regular season to keep coming together as a team, further establish its identity and make a run in an always tough District 4-4A scene. Monday’s win should be viewed as motivation that all of that is possible.
“I told the guys it just shows you how on any given night in our district, just anything can happen,” Sullivan said. “You’ve got to play well and anybody can beat anybody.”
