The last three quarterbacks to start for Maryville are currently on Division-I rosters.
Dylan Hopkins made five starts for UAB last season and Braden Carnes and Cade Chambers will be freshmen at Louisville and Indiana State, respectively, whenever college football resumes.
Hopkins, Carnes and Chambers are the latest superb signal callers for the state’s premier Class 6A football program, and Carson Jones looked more than capable of continuing that lineage in his first career start Friday against William Blount.
The junior showed no signs of feeling the pressure that comes with being under center for the Rebels, completing eight of his 12 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters of play during a 49-7 season-opening win.
“You don’t have to say much to Carson to know that he is ready to go,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “He was ready to play, and before I called the first play, I just told him that I loved him and that he earned the opportunity to play quarterback for Maryville.
“He just said, ‘Yes sir,’ and smiled at me, and he doesn’t smile a ton, so to get a smile out of him was a pretty good sign.”
Therein lies the difference between Jones and those who have come before him.
Most quarterbacks are natural-born leaders, but Jones is an introvert who has had to develop his own voice.
In an offseason filled with extracurricular work to become a signal caller capable of leading an offense that is known for putting up points in bunches, the biggest growth for Jones has come in how he commands the huddle.
“It’s certainly not natural to him (to be a vocal person), but I think it’s something that he understands that he has to as a starting quarterback,” Hunt said. “He doesn’t have to be the biggest rah-rah guy, but there comes a time when he has to be the one that says, ‘Guys, we have to get going.’
“You can’t have a quarterback just hide. They have to step up and lead, and they may not have to lead with words all the time, but they have to lead with action.”
Jones proved he could do so when it mattered most against the Governors, delivering a perfectly-placed strike to senior wide Nick Dagel for a 52-yard touchdown that squashed any momentum William Blount gained with its lone touchdown on the previous possession.
He also dropped a dime to junior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry in the corner of the end zone after Maryville recovered a loose ball on a kickoff in the final minute of the first half.
“Coach Hunt preaches to me all the time that I can do it, and that he’s confident in me,” Jones said. “I’m excited about the opportunity and I feel like I’m ready to go.”
The Rebels showed flashes of their offensive potential versus the Governors, but they understand there is still room to grow.
A lot of that will depend on what Jones can accomplish under center. If his first start was any indication, the offense is in good hands.
“I thought tonight we went as he went,” Hunt said.
“We have a lot to work on, but I think we can be really good — just as good as we were last year,” Jones added. “We have a lot of good players, and I’m excited about moving forward.”
