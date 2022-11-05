It was all hands on deck for Maryville’s offense Friday night at Shields Stadium in its playoff-opening, 49-0 rout of Morristown-Hamblen East. Still trying to fill the void in star running back Noah Vaughn’s absence, the Rebels knew they would need scores early and often, and from every contributor possible.
That’s exactly what Maryville got, as it advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs for the sixth time under head coach Derek Hunt.
“Our whole goal was to get off a fast start,” Hunt said. “We wanted to take the ball (to start the game). We didn’t get to take the ball, but we got a three-and-out. Our defense was great at getting three-and-outs early, getting us great field position. And we capitalized on that.”
Since Vaughn suffered a season-ending leg injury in late October, junior tailback Gage LaDue has handled the ball-carrying duties with aplomb. Friday night, LaDue received help from two unassuming candidates.
Rebels quarterback Matthew Clemmer looked Jax Kirby’s way on their first two touchdowns of the night. The senior receiver caught only five passes during the regular season – none for a touchdown – as he rotated in and out of the lineup.
That changed Friday, when he hauled in his first two touchdown receptions of the season under the postseason lights. Kirby walked in the end zone untouched on a 12-yard catch that capped a three-play opening drive, after Maryville’s defense gifted the offense a possession inside in the red zone. Kirby exerted a little more effort on the second touchdown catch, diving to bring in the six-yard score.
Kirby always had the physical talent; there had been no role for Maryville to use him more, until Friday. Hunt dosed out high praise for Kirby’s work ethic, staying strong despite the limited playing time.
“The biggest thing for Jax is the perseverance that he showed,” Hunt said. “He’s been in and out of the lineup all year, but he’s improved throughout the year. I’ve been really proud of him, because he’s had ups and downs.
“He’s probably the best route runner we have on the team, and we knew that, and he’s not given up. The last three or four weeks, we’ve seen it in practice. It was just a matter of when he was going to have a chance to make some plays. He deserves it.”
LaDue added a touchdown run of his own before the end of the first quarter to put the game away, and then Maryville’s backups got in on the action.
Junior Zeek McCoy and Clemmer turned what should have been a sack into a touchdown, as Clemmer escaped the collapsed pocket and fired 43 yards to McCoy. The score was sandwiched between two rushing touchdowns by senior DJ Gillins, giving Maryville six first-half scores.
On Gillins’ first score, he lined up at receiver and then ran to Clemmer, taking the handoff on the end-around play. From there, Gillins turned on the afterburners to pay dirt.
His second score was simpler, breaking through the East defensive front on the first play of the drive and beating everybody on the field in a 68-yard sprint to the end zone.
LaDue has proved to be more than a capable threat on the ground for Maryville over the past two weeks, but having scoring threats two and three-players deep makes the Rebels a true threat as they seek their first state title since 2019.
“DJ’s a track guy. That’s what he is, so we knew that,” Hunt said. “This whole year on offense has been trying to figure out each piece, what they’re good at, and put them in position to use their strengths and be successful. And DJ’s (strength) is speed. Trying to get him on the edge, giving him a chance to make guys miss and then turn the jets on, he makes a difference in the game because he can go to the house on any play.”
