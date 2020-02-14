When Joe Anderson made a free throw with 20.2 seconds left Friday night at Alcoa, the Maryville student section responded as if the game were on the line.
It wasn’t. The Rebels led their cross-county rival by double digits, but something bigger was riding on his shot.
A senior, Anderson was one point away from breaking the school scoring record.
“I knew I could do it,” Anderson said. “I just thought that would be awesome — last game ever against Alcoa — to get my record.”
Maryville fans cheered wildly as Anderson scored the exact amount of points he needed — 31 — to break the 2,257-point mark set by Lee Humphrey. To make the feat sweeter, the Rebels also concluded their regular season with a 87-76 win over the Tornadoes.
Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said he didn’t realize Anderson was so close to breaking the record until he was five points away. At that point, the team shifted its focus to getting Anderson the ball.
“We congratulated Joe in the locker room, and the first thing he said was, ‘Guys, I want to thank you guys and I love you,’” Eldridge said. “That’s who he is, and that’s why I think this team has a chance to be special — because of the relationships they have with each other.”
To tie Humphrey, Anderson hit a pair of free throws and a layup in the final two minutes. He then drove in for a layup but was called for a charge, putting his foul total at four.
Anderson said he intended to attempt a layup again. That plan got simpler when he got fouled on Alcoa’s side of the court, sending him back to the foul line.
Anderson sank the first shot, triggering wild applause, before his second one bounced off the rim.
“I think I was just so relieved, I missed the second one short,” Anderson said. “When they went crazy, I wasn’t expecting that.”
Anderson said breaking the record never occurred to him his freshman year, during which he was more of a passer. He shifted into a major scoring threat as a sophomore and has stayed in that role since.
Anderson entered the season with 1,600 points. His career-high in scoring in a game is 39 points, which he notched against Dobyns-Bennett in November.
“I’m just very thankful,” Anderson said. “Without (my teammates), none of this can happen. They can’t double me because my teammates are so good.”
Joining Anderson in double figures for Maryville (24-4) was Jack Brown (26 points) and Ashton Maples (15 points).
Alcoa (16-9) was led by Taishawn Cates (17 points), Isiah Cox (14 points) and TJ Martin (12 points). The Tornadoes will conclude their regular-season slate Tuesday against district opponent, Kingston.
Eldridge said he liked his team’s effort out of the gate against Alcoa, which trailed 37-21 at halftime. That fight was especially notable given the Rebels were two days removed from a 62-60 loss to top-ranked Cleveland (28-0).
“Tonight was special,” Eldridge said. “One day off, then you come to probably your most challenging rival that we play every year at their home on their last Friday night (of the regular season). I just think we played really good basketball.”
Maryville girls 57, Alcoa 54:Alcoa didn’t fold despite trailing Maryville by 13 at halftime. The Lady Tornadoes (17-8) capitalized on seven fourth-quarter turnovers by the Lady Rebels (25-3) to crawl back in the game, cutting the deficit to one in the final 30 seconds
“We challenged them at halftime to grow up, show some toughness, and I thought we did that,” Alcoa coach Davis Baumann said. “I don’t like moral victories, but I don’t think, as we start our double-A playoffs, that we’ll play a better team than that.”
Alcoa trailed 55-43 early in the fourth quarter when Karli Haworth hit a pair of free throws to kick off an 11-point run. She followed that with a steal, off of which Alcoa scored again.
The Lady Tornadoes intercepted Maryville’s ensuing inbounds and scored again, signaling a major shift in momentum.Alcoa’s Destiny Haworth gave Maryville its greatest scare yet when she hit a 3 that cut the Lady Rebels’ lead to 55-54.
Denae Fritz responded with a pair of free throws that gave Maryville some cushion in the final 23 seconds. The Lady Tornadoes had two opportunities to tie the score, but neither attempt landed.
Fritz led the Lady Rebels with a game-high 28 points while MaKenzie Bremer (14 points) and Karli Haworth (13 points) — both freshmen — scored in double figures for Alcoa.
“Alcoa played hard,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “We just got really shaky with the basketball, and you can’t do that. Hopefully, it’s a growing and learning experience.”
