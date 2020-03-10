MURFREESBORO — Joe Anderson and Denae Fritz left Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center on Tuesday with Class AAA Mr. and Miss Basketball finalist plaques and a chip on their shoulder entering their respective BlueCross Basketball Championship appearances.
Anderson was edged out by Cleveland senior guard and Belmont commit JaCobi Wood while Fritz finished behind East Hamilton senior guard and Mississippi State signee Madison Hayes.
“You just use not winning as fuel and keep working,” Anderson told The Daily Times. “I knew I wasn’t there yet because I’m not anywhere near my peak yet, but this gives me a reason to keep working.”
“I thought it was an even matchup (between us three),” Fritz added. “I didn’t come in here thinking I was going to lose, but it is what it is. She’s good and she’s going to Mississippi State, so give her credit.”
Anderson became the Rebels’ all-time leading scorer, surpassing Lee Humphrey, with a 31-point performance against Alcoa on Feb. 14. It was the crowning individual achievement amid a senior season in which he is averaging 23.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
“Baker Mayfield always talks about having that chip on your shoulder,” Anderson said. “This is just something to have there for awhile.”
Fritz carried the Lady Rebels to their first state tournament berth since 1999 by averaging 21.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 54.6% from the floor and 40.4% from behind the 3-point line.
The junior will be one of the favorites to claim Miss Basketball next season.
“She’s a competitor,” coach Scott West said. “She doesn’t like losing and I guarantee that doesn’t sit well with her. In her eyes, she’s (probably thinking), ‘I’m still playing and they’re not.’ Both of them are great players, but so is Denae. I’m sure that will drive her to work harder and come back next year.”
Anderson and Fritz would have been deserving winners of the state’s most prestigious individual basketball honor, but the only trophy that matters to each of them is a Gold Ball.
The Lady Rebels begin their quest for the program’s first state championship at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. local) today against Whitehaven in the Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship quarterfinals. The Rebels open with a bout against Hillsboro at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. local) on March 18.
“We’re going to hopefully come out tomorrow and show why we’re here,” Fritz said.
“There is only one more goal in mind,” Anderson added. “I want to bring home another trophy.”
