Two Maryville High School basketball players added a big accolade to their already growing list of achievements on Thursday as the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its list of finalists for its highest individual basketball honor.
Senior Joe Anderson and junior Denae Fritz were named finalists for TSSAA’s Mr. and Miss Basketball awards in Class AAA.
There are three finalists for each gender in each of five classifications.
High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists and a statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2019-2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
This is the 36th year the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. The winners in each classification will be announced at 7 p.m. March 10 on the floor of the Murphy Center on the Middle Tennessee State campus in Murfreesboro. The draw for the boy’s state tournament bracket will precede the presentation.
The last Blount County players included among the finalists were Blount County Sports Hall of Famers Cait McMahan (Heritage, 2004 and 2005) and Angela Puleo (William Blount, 2007). The only Blount County player ever to win Mr. or Miss Basketball was Maryville’s Lee Humphrey in 2003.
Anderson and Fritz have their teams playing among the best in the state.
The Maryville boys (23-4) had ascended to No. 5 in the state rankings on the heels of a 20-game winning streak before falling to No. 1-ranked Cleveland by two points on Wednesday night.
The Maryville girls (24-3) have won 18 in a row, and though they are not ranked, they scored a two-point victory over current No. 5 Bearden on Jan. 21. If Bearden loses its final District 4-AAA game on Friday night, the Lady Rebels would share the regular season district title.
Both Maryville teams will close the regular season on today (Friday, Feb. 14) with road games against Alcoa. The girls game begins at 6 p.m., and the boys game follows.
