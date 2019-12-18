Even when Tennessee began the football season with a few disastrous performances, Tee Hodge never wavered.
It didn’t matter to the Maryville High School running back that the Vols lost to Georgia State at Neyland Stadium or that they got blown out by Florida.
Hodge had pledged in June to play for Tennessee, and when he did so he had no illusions of the Vols vaulting to the top of the college football world in 2019. By committing to a team that was coming off a 5-7 season in Jeremy Pruitt’s first year as coach, Hodge knew there was a long way to go.
Could the Gator Bowl-bound Vols reach the top by the time Hodge graduates? Sure, and that’s what he bet on Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Tennessee on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.
“Why not be a part of the return to glory?” Hodge said. “Tennessee had their ups and downs this season, but the way they fought the last couple games, why not come to be a part of that?”
Pruitt said he wanted Hodge to be part of it early in the process. The Vols’ coaching staff targeted Hodge early, and he stood out in the first camp Pruitt’s staff held on campus.
“He’s a big guy, loves Tennessee, wanted to be here,” Pruitt said during his signing day press conference Wednesday night. “He’s been a core guy in this class to help recruit. He committed and never wavered the whole time.”
The challenge at Tennessee will be different from the one Hodge had at Maryville. With the Rebels, it was always about staying on top — something they accomplished this season by going 15-0 and winning the Class 6A state championship.
Hodge played a significant role in that. Despite missing three games with a turf toe injury, he rushed 141 times for 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. In the state championship win over Ravenwood he carried 17 times for 112 yards and scored twice.
Before Hodge got injured he looked like a shell of the prospect Tennessee had offered a scholarship to, but he transformed when he got healthy.
All of a sudden Hodge looked like the big-body, downhill runner who contributes in the passing game both in receiving and protecting the quarterback.
“When he came back this year it was definitely the best version of Tee Hodge we’ve ever seen,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “There is no question the way he played was a huge reason for why we won the state championship.”
Another reason the Rebels won, Hunt said, is the way Hodge acted while he was sidelined with the injury. Rather than feeling sorry for himself, he dug in his heels and helped his teammates on a daily basis. One of the players who benefited the most was fellow running back Parker McGill.
McGill had a few big games and finished the season with 1,278 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He kept the Maryville ground game going while Hodge was out.
Hodge’s attitude was a great example of the team-first approach Maryville coaches preach to players throughout the program.
“There are guys in today’s society if they get hurt as a senior and have already (accepted) a Division I scholarship, they’re done,” Hunt said. “Their high school career is over. They’re moving on. They’re going to stay healthy and not risk it. Tee didn’t do that.
“He’ll never regret getting himself healthy and coming back and playing with his high school teammates and winning a state championship. It couldn’t have finished any better for him.”
Hodge always has been the cream of the crop, but that will change when he gets to Knoxville. Tennessee’s top three rushers are underclassmen, and Hodge is not the only running back in this year’s signing class so there will be plenty of competition for carries when the 2020 season begins.
He said he’s fine with that. In fact, he added, he likes that the Tennessee coaches have been so straightforward with him. They never told him he is guaranteed playing time.
Instead, they told him the players who work the hardest and perform the best in practice will have a leg up on the competition.
“Nothing is ever going to be given to you,” Hodge said. “Them saying things like that makes me trust them. I’m in love with the process. I can’t wait.”
