No Maryville shots found their way into the net during the second half Friday. That was absolutely fine with the Rebels.
With two scores coming from Liam Meade and the other from his brother, Seth Meade, Maryville had already carved out a three-goal lead heading into halftime against Heritage at John Sevier Elementary School, and that was ultimately all it needed.
As has been their theme this season, the Rebels persisted in their attack against the Mountaineers, often keeping the ball in Heritage territory and not allowing leverage in the 3-0 win, which extended Maryville’s undefeated record to nine games.
“I didn’t have any problem with the lack of goals in the second half,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “We had looks and we moved the ball. Our disposition was positive. The boys enjoyed playing on their home field, and we had the run of play.
“We moved the ball. We played plenty of players, we played everybody, and was able to continue to have high quality while that was happening.”
After spending plenty of time around Heritage’s (3-2-1, 0-1 District 4-AAA) goal early, Liam Meade finally got the shot he was looking for and knocked in a goal to put the Rebels (9-0, 3-0) up.
Barely over 16 minutes into the match, the Rebels tallied their second goal when Seth Meade immediately took possession after a deflected shot and scored. Liam Meade’s second goal, and Maryville’s final one of the day, came with three minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half.
“(Liam and Seth) have been coached really well in the past, so I’m not going to take a whole lot of credit for that, but we take their talents, we fit it into our system here,” Bradford said. “As you can see, Seth and Liam are very productive for us. They work hard, they’re great kids. Tonight, Liam had a really good night. Just hit on the ball, good passes, had two goals.”
“Just seeing what my opponent is going to do,” Liam Meade added. “If I know I can beat my opponent on the corner, then I can get around him, give the assist or find a goal. On my second goal, I beat the corner, saw my keeper step to his right and found a front post because they stepped off.
“So my vision, able to see and pick it up in an instant is what makes me create goals and create assists for my teammates and for myself.”
Those goals marked the few shots that snuck by Heritage goalkeeper Carson Puckett, who otherwise had a solid night, diving for saves against a Maryville attack that often swarms in opponents’ territory.
“Carson, he’s a senior, he’s been training hard since I’ve known him,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles said. “He’s a really good keeper. He’s really put in a lot of work and really wants to see the team excel, and himself.”
Despite finishing with no goals, the Mountaineers saw an uptick in productivity during the second half, limiting the Rebels to none while making use of halftime adjustments.
“We had anticipated how (Maryville) was going to play, and (our players) really just started hustling more and playing better,” Reveles said. “They were figuring out what was going wrong in the first half, and we came back and tried to fix it the second half.”
For Maryville, the undefeated Rebels will now go six days without a game, a much-needed break after playing nine in 19 days.
“I enjoyed watching them,” Bradford said. “Like I tell them, I like watching them play all the time. I like coaching this group. They’re a good bunch of guys and they have a ton of talent.”
“This is incredible. It’s so fun,” Liam Meade added. “As far as I know, this is one of the best Maryville teams that’s probably come through the entire school system. It’s awesome to play out here with these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.