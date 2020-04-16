Maryville saw a lot of itself in its Class AAA BlueCross Basketball Championship quarterfinal opponent Hillsboro.
The Burros were an athletic team that attempted more than 20 3-pointers a game, but they were not anywhere near as proficient behind the arc as the Rebels were.
“They like to outshoot teams, and I’ll take my chances with anybody in the state in a shooting contest because I think we’re going to win most of those battles,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “They were a really good team, but I felt like our matchup with them was really good.”
Maryville felt the same against any of the other six schools it would have had to face en route to the program’s second state championship, yet none of the confidence it had entering what most believed was a wide-open field in Murfreesboro matters now.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of the remainder of the girls state tournament and the entirety of the boys state tournament Wednesday after Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TSSAA offered a glimmer of hope five days after suspending the state tournaments on March 12, agreeing to examine a potential restart of play sometime in May, but those conversations never got past the exploratory stage.
“At no point did I think that we would get the opportunity to get back on the court because we all just felt that it would be so tough for TSSAA to finish this thing out,” Eldridge said. “In our hearts we hoped, but in our minds we knew.”
Maryville lost three of its first six games to open the season, but the additions of football-playing seniors Ashton Maples, A.J. Davis and Drew Crowder alongside Furman signee Joe Anderson, senior Joseph Burroughs and juniors Jack Brown and Josh Seiler, quickly made the it one of the best teams in the state.
The Rebels finished the season with a 30-4 record which included a 20-game winning streak that spanned more than two months, a District 4-AAA championship, a Region 2-AAA championship and a come-from-behind victory over Dobyns-Bennett in the sectionals to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Five seniors who dreamed of playing inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center never got the chance to go out on top.
“The message I sent out to them was how happy I was and how proud I was of them, and then on the flip side, how sorry I was and how sad I was for them,” Eldridge said. “It’s a double-edged sword because as proud as you can be because of how much they accomplished, you’re sad because of there being no finality.”
The final memory of this basketball team will be each member of the program climbing a ladder and cutting down the nets after securing the program’s sixth state tournament appearance, mere feet away from the 2007 state championship banner that hangs in their gymnasium.
There are no banners acknowledging state tournament appearances, but that will change starting next fall.
It may not be the triumph Maryville planned on immortalizing, but it will serve as a reminder for an unforgettable season in more ways than one.
“There’s no other way to describe it,” Eldridge said. “They feel empty because something they’ve worked for their whole life was taken away from them. We’re excited about how we played and what kind of season we had, but it kind of feels incomplete because we didn’t get the chance to go down there and compete.”
