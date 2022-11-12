Hutton Jones has had several opportunities to pick off opposing quarterbacks this season, but for whatever reason, a zero has remained in that column of his stat sheet.
No longer.
The junior defensive back high-pointed a deep pass from Bearden quarterback Drew Parrott that was intended for Adarion Patton to end the Bulldogs’ first possession of the fourth quarter.
Six plays later, Maryville sophomore running back Price Davis punched in a 4-yard touchdown that all but sealed a 28-10 victory for the Rebels on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“It was second-and-long, and No. 6 is a crazy fast player,” Jones said. “We knew every time they put him that they were trying to get it to him. I just backed up and whenever he looked over there, I made a play on the ball.
“I’m just glad I finally got one, especially to help seal the game like that.”
Jones’ interception capped a solid performance from the Maryville secondary, which limited Bearden (7-5) to 173 passing yards on 32 attempts. The Rebels picked off Parrott twice — the first coming on a leaping catch by senior linebacker Peyton Cooper in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs failed to establish any short of downfield passing attack, logging a single throw that gained more than 20 yards — on the final play of the game — and only four that totaled more than 10 yards.
“The goal was to keep (Parrot) pinned in, obviously, but if he did get loose, we just had to stay on the receivers down the field and not try to come up and tackle him,” Jones said. “Coach (Nick) White made some great calls and put us in some great positions to make plays.”
The secondary entered the postseason as Maryville’s perceived weakness, but it has quashed those beliefs through the first two rounds.
The Rebels limited Morristown East to 41 yards on 12 attempts a week ago, and senior safety Drew Wallace recorded a pair of interceptions.
“Our guys have just hung with it, and our coaches have hung with it,” Hunt said. “We didn’t play our best football in some games earlier in the year, but we didn’t quit. Nobody was pouting or pointing fingers. We just showed up to practice every day and kept trying to get better. You can see the fruits of their labor.”
Jones made it four interceptions in two games with his blanket coverage on Patton, punching Maryville’s ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals against Science Hill at the same time.
“He kind of got the monkey off his back, so to speak” Hunt said. “Hutton is phenomenal, and the thing you know about him is you’re going to get his best every play. Good or bad, for better or for worse, he’s going to give you his best shot, and I’m proud of him.
“He’s a great role model for his peers because he’s so coachable and he’s super respectful. I couldn’t be happier for him because he played really well tonight. It was probably his best game as a Rebel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.