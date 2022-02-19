JOHNSON CITY — Hayden McDonald walked towards the bleachers where Maryville fans were cheering him on, grinning from ear to ear with a bloody tissue up one nostril.
That hardly mattered to him at that moment. He sustained the nosebleed just minutes before as he was going up against Dobyns-Bennett’s Garrett Crowder in the Section 1-AA 220 weight class championship match at Science Hill High School on Saturday.
McDonald won the key showdown to help the Rebels place first in the sectional and become one of 10 Maryville wrestlers to qualify for the state individual wrestling tournament.
“We’ve lost to (Crowder) twice this year,” Maryville coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times. “We lost to him by a point in the state dual meet but we won in the team race here today and (McDonald beating Crowder) obviously had a lot to do with it. Us getting that win solidified it. That was big for the team and individually for Hayden to get that win. It was just such a tight match, so that was awesome to see.”
Maryville edged out Dobyns-Bennett for the top spot among 17 teams at 177.5 points. In addition to McDonald’s weight class title win, Michael Colligan beat Heritage’s Isaiah Fagg for first place in the 160 class to give the Rebels two champions overall.
Of the 17 teams, Maryville had among the largest contingent of wrestlers to the event at 23 with Kaninen Kyle; Coen Lovin; Dominic Chimeno; Jacob Morris; Wes Day; Jarod Walker and Peyton Cooper all placing in the top three of their respective weight classes.
“I’m excited for the guys advancing to state and heartbroken for the guys that fell short of their goals,” Cate said. “All of them had a great effort in getting us where we needed to be today. Some of the guys that didn’t make it, they won a match or two before they got beat out. I’m just excited for the overall effort.”
Of the four wrestlers that represented Heritage at sectionals, Hunter Sturgill, Nathan McKee and Isaiah Fagg will appear in Franklin for state.
Sturgill headlined the Mountaineers’ tournament stay, not allowing a single point to be scored against him on Saturday. He ended up beating Cannon Mullins of Dobyns-Bennett to win the sectional in the 132 weight class.
“We brought four, we’re sending three to the state tournament,” Holland said. “We wrestled very well. Our competition was good here. Hunter Sturgill always shows out, he’s always ready to go. He didn’t get scored on the whole tournament. It was 15-0 in the final and in my opinion, he should be the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
“On a down year, really where we couldn’t get numbers, we’re still a top five team in the sectional with four guys, so they’ve been really impressive.”
In the team standings, Heritage placed fifth with 59.5 points as both McKee and Fagg reached the final matches in the 145 and 160 weight classes, respectively, where they each placed second.
The Govs sent five wrestlers to sectionals and will have two going for state titles after finishing in sectional finals.
“This whole experience is pretty awesome because it’s my first time doing something like this,” Clabough said. “It was neat, especially for our kids because we had five here at the meet and two of them advancing to state is pretty awesome. With my assistants and players, I’ve had a lot of help.”
Navaar MacDonald-Risner and Kazbek Saypulaev were the two Governors wrestlers that reached the finals. MacDonald-Risner won the 113 weight class with his win over Bearden’s Brice Lanman and Saypulaev later finished third in the 152 class behind Tipp Miller of Science Hill and Maryville’s Wes Day.
MacDonald-Risner didn’t have much trouble in his path to a first place medal while Saypulaev was able to overcome a slow start to finish strong and help William Blount score 41 points, good for ninth place.
“Navaar basically handled both of his matches efficiently,” Clabough said. “Saypulaev struggled in one match, then came back and won the rest of his. He showed some grit and perseverance, which we like to see out of our guys.”
