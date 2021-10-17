The outdoors have been an integral part of Bond Almand’s life since before he could walk.
The Maryville High School senior was born in Seattle, where his father would strap him to his back and climb mountains throughout the Pacific Northwest. When Almand and his family moved to Maryville when he was three years old, Smoky Mountain National Park became the setting for those excursions.
“It has always had an allure to me,” Almand told The Daily Times. “Whenever I find the time, it is kind of my refuge. I just hike for a couple of days and it helps me unwind and re-center.”
Almand hopes his children can experience the same natural world he is, but he is not sure they will be able to with the current rate of anthropogenic (human-caused) pollution.
However, Almand plans to bring about some change, partnering with the Honnold Foundation to raise money for charity as he attempts to set the fastest known time on the Double Smoky Challenge Adventure Run — a 144-mile double traverse of the Appalachian Trail through the Smoky Mountain National Park.
Almand hopes to raise $35,000 by Oct. 29, the start date of his projected 42-hour run — the current record is 51 hours. He has currently raised more than $4,000 with increased fundraising efforts slated to start by the end of the week.
Donations can be made at https://donorbox.org/bondalmandfundraiser.
“This is kind of my way of saying, ‘I’m trying to do my part. What you guys going to do,’” Almand said. “By donating, people can fulfill their part.”
Almand first head about the Double S.C.A.R. when he was seven years old, but the inspiration to attempt the run came when he hiked the first section the Appalachian Trail — starting in Springer Mountain, Georgia and spanning to Fontana Dam — during spread break in 2015.
He has since hiked the first 540 miles of the trail.
A member of the Maryville cross country team his first three years of high school, Almand stepped away from the Rebels this summer to focus on ultra runs — any run longer than the traditional length of a marathon (26.2 miles).
The Double S.C.A.R. will be the longest run of Almand’s life, the previous high being a 63-mile run. He has prepared by running a single ultra run (up to 40 miles) and several other shorter runs of 5-10 miles each week.
“It’s kind of hard to gauge how fast I’m going to go because I’ve never run more than 70 miles,” Almand said. “Even for the best ultra runners in the world, it’s hard to tell how your body is going to do on a given day, but when I look at the times over the years, it looks like a very doable time.”
Almand first heard of the Honnold Foundation in 2018 as many did: while watching “Free Solo” — a film depicting the true story of Alex Honnold, the foundation’s founder, conquering the first free solo climb of El Capitan’s 900-meter vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park.
Almand than came across some of the foundation’s work with solar power and equity-focused energy while out west over the summer. He reached out shortly after and got in contact with Peter Walle, the foundation’s communications and operations coordinator.
The Honnold Foundation set up a personal website for Almand and has provided assistance with fundraising over the past few months. Honnold even voiced his support for Almand on Facebook and donated to the cause.
“It was kind of surreal because he’s my hero,” Almand said. “He called me inspiring, and that gave me a lot of motivation for training and fundraising because sometimes this can kind of seem defeating, especially when you’re six, seven hours into a training run and you have 20 miles left. When that happens, it’s awesome to think of all the people who have my back.”
The hope is even more people will support Almand and his cause before he embarks on a run that has been in the back of his mind for more than a decade.
“This has always been a dream of mine,” Almand said.
