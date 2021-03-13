MURFREESBORO — Aaliyah Vananda, Denae Fritz and Gracie Midkiff walked through the corridors of the Murphy Center toward their locker room with tears in their eyes and apologized to Maryville coach Scott West.
The trio came to Murfreesboro with visions of closing out their prolific careers with the first state championship in program history, and for the first 22 minutes, 15 seconds of their semifinal meeting with Blackman, it seemed as if they might get one step closer to hoisting that Gold Ball, but those dreams quickly unraveled.
An uncharacteristic stretch where Maryville was lackadaisical with the basketball and strayed away from the aggressiveness that put them in position to play for the title — and got them to the state tournament for that matter — led to a 17-0 run by Blackman. A separate 11-0 spurt from the Lady Blaze after the Lady Rebels attempted to rally sealed a 54-44 defeat that dashed the hopes of hanging a banner next to the one that commemorates the boys state tournament run in 2007.
West, however, could not understand why his seniors were apologizing.
“(I said), ‘Are you sorry for being the best senior class I’ve ever had? Are you sorry for everything you’ve done and all the memories you’ve given to this old guy?’” West said. “They’ve done everything. They don’t need to apologize. If anybody does, it’s me.”
Fritz, Midkiff and Vananda have accomplished just about everything in their careers and falling short of the last remaining achievement should not take away from that.
They headlined the winningest class in program history, amassing a 109-24 record that included a 2019 District 4-AAA championship, a 2020 Region 2-AAA championship, became the second team in program history to host a sectional last season and the first players to lead Maryville to back-to-back state tournament appearances. They each scored in double figures to guide the Lady Rebels to a 57-39 victory over Page on Thursday, the program’s first state tournament win since 1923.
Fritz, a two-time Miss Basketball finalist, tallied a game-high 20 points in that meeting with the Lady Patriots, the last of which gave her 2,000 career points to go along with more than 1,000 career rebounds. Midkiff scored her 1,000th career point against William Blount on Jan. 22 and Vananda followed suit against Heritage a week later.
Fritz (Iowa State) and Vananda (East Tennessee State) will play Division-I basketball while Midkiff signed with Division-II Carson-Newman.
“It’s definitely going to hurt for the next few days, but we have done something really special, and we know we have,” Midkiff said. “I’m really proud and really thankful to be on this team, experiencing this with everyone.”
Mariah Hollenkamp and Chesney Lingerfelt did not share the spotlight with Maryville’s triumvirate, but the senior duo never complained. They both dealt with injuries at some point in the season, with Hollenkamp missing most of the year, but they were two of the loudest supporters on the bench as Fritz, Midkiff and Vananda piloted the Lady Rebels to another historic season.
“I’m as proud of those two as I am the three 1,000 plus-point scorers because of how they’ve persevered and how they’ve hung on,” West said. “They were great teammates.”
Maryville may have come up short at being the best team in the state, but there is little doubt about where it ranks in the archives of Lady Rebel basketball, and there is no reason to apologize for that.
“We’re definitely the best team in school history, in my opinion, and I think everybody else can agree with that,” Fritz said. “… It’s a really special thing that we got to play together for this long, and now we’re going to bigger and better things. It’s sad it went out like this, but it comes with a good thing also, I guess.”
