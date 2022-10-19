ROCKVALE — The nerves Maryville exhibited in its opening-round loss to Collierville in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament turned to steel Wednesday.
The pressure of keeping their season alive had little effect on the Lady Rebels as they had minimal difficulty securing a 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 victory over West Ridge at Rockvale High School.
“Obviously, they were frustrated after yesterday because we thought we had a chance,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “It could have gone either way. We could have come out really flat and not wanted to be here, but they really turned it around. They knew this was a winnable game and that they still had a chance (to make a run).
“We talked a lot about energy and effort and communication, and they definitely did a better job of that. I’m proud of them.”
The victory advances Maryville (32-14) to the final day of the elimination bracket, where it will have to win three matches to play for a state championship at 4 p.m. Friday. The Lady Rebels will face Hillsboro (24-8) in its first win-or-go-home match at 1 p.m. today.
Maryville wasted little time asserting its dominance over West Ridge (25-12).
The Lady Rebels scored the first three points of the opening set and never trailed. A 6-1 run gave Maryville a 17-10 advantage, and when West Ridge mustered a rally to make it 19-17, the Lady Rebels squashed its momentum with five straight points.
A kill from junior outside hitter Amanda Mack closed the set.
Mack started — and ended — the second set with a kill, and Maryville went wire-to-wire in the again, leading by as many as seven points.
West Ridge mustered some fight in the third, utilizing an 8-1 spurt to grab a 16-10 lead. Maryville scored three straight points at the end to force a tiebreak, but a service error and a block kept the Lady Wolves alive.
The Lady Rebels did not let that hope linger, scoring the first six points in the fourth. Maryville led by as many as eight points and never let West Ridge get within three points to close out the victory.
“We just never really got going yesterday, but I think we really had control from the beginning,” Hames said. “That kind of carried us through. Even though we lost that third set, we didn’t really waver from being in control and controlling our side.
“We have the potential to be really, really good, and I think we still haven’t quite hit our ceiling. Maybe tomorrow will be our day.”
Maryville did have a slight scare at the end of the third as Mack tweaked her right knee, but the injury was not serious enough to force her out of the game.
“I think it just scared her,” Hames said. “She’s our go-to girl, so I think that kind of freaked her out a little bit, but she was able to reset and she really took some big swings in that fourth set to help us win.”
A healthy Mack and performances more like the one it had against West Ridge are going to be necessary if Maryville wants to reach the final day of the season.
The Lady Rebels are not unfamiliar with having to play three games in a single day. They played three games during the LIVT Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky on Sept. 10 and had the same schedule in the Border Battle Tournament in Franklin on Sept. 17.
“The two tournaments where we went to Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville and played really good teams back-to-back-to-back, those matches help for this,” Hames said. “We have to keep it up the whole time. We can’t take points off because every point counts. We’ve done the best we can to get them prepared for this situation, so we’ll see how they do tomorrow.
“The thing is if they play tough and leave everything on the floor, that’s the most you can ask for as a coach, and it doesn’t whether that leads to three wins or losing the first.”
