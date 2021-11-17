Times have changed for the Maryville and William Blount wrestling programs.
As Maryville won most of its bouts Wednesday in a home in-school preseason match against William Blount, it recalled a date several years ago with a similar setup, but a totally different result.
“I was telling (William Blount’s) coach, like five years ago, we went over there and the tables were flipped and William Blount smoked us in an in-school match,” Maryville boys coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times. “So it’s been cool to watch this.
“The matches got close and now today we kind of pulled away with it.”
William Blount coach Chadd Clabough confirmed the tale.
“Alex (Cate) actually told me that five or six years ago, Maryville came to William Blount and they basically did the same thing they did to us today,” Clabough said. “Just really got after them, and that was the same thing with him.
“He had a bunch of kids who were first-year wrestlers, and he knew it was going to take a while to grow the program through discipline and doing the Maryville way, and you can see where they are now. Hopefully we’ll be somewhere close to that in a few years.”
The teams didn’t take score Wednesday, as it was merely preparation for the upcoming season, which starts next week. That didn’t matter to the students who packed the bleachers though; their cheers boomed through the gym as Maryville wrestlers, such as Kain Kyle and Maddie Spivey, won most of the day’s bouts.
“I thought we looked really good,” Cate said. “The William Blount team is a young team, a lot of new wrestlers. We return a lot of experienced guys and that kind of showed today. We had a lot of experienced guys out there doing well, so I was pretty excited to watch them.”
This is Maryville’s first year with a girls wrestling team; the group is coached by alum Jason Hughes, who founded the middle school girls team and turned it into a winner before forming a high school squad.
“They were nervous for sure,” Hughes said. “I’m glad that they were just fired up and had a good time with it. There were a few people who didn’t get to wrestle today because (William Blount) doesn’t have as many (wrestlers) as what we have, but the ones that we did have, all of them won. So I was pretty happy with that.
“Just kind of looking forward to going throughout the season here.”
Clabough is also in his first season, as he came to William Blount to help coach football and was recruited by the administration to coach the wrestling team. He previously wrestled but had never before coached, so he got to work picking the brains of other local coaches.
“It’s been awesome,” Clabough said. “The school has really taken me in well.”
Clabough is growing with his team, which is inexperienced in its own right. He estimated his roster has about 15 first-year wrestlers.
He hopes that learning and growing will pay off for William Blount as it has for Maryville, which would set up another turning-of-the-tables like the one exemplified Wednesday.
“I’m trying to get better obviously,” Clabough said. “I’ve still got a long way to go myself, but we’ll get there.”
