Maryville heard all about Bearden’s defense, specifically its front seven, and its dominance nonstop throughout the week.
The Rebels proved they were the ones who deserved to be the topic of conversation, limiting the Bulldogs to 241 yards while keeping them out of the end zone until the second-team defense took the field en route to a 28-10 victory Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“I actually heard before the game that they were rated the best front seven in the region, which don’t get me wrong, they’re a great defense, but we really proved them wrong,” Maryville senior linebacker Peyton Cooper told The Daily Times. “I feel like we made a statement with that one right there.”
Maryville advances to the Class 6A quarterfinals, where it will host Science Hill at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels defeated the Hilltoppers, 42-14, on Sept. 23 in Johnson City.
For a brief moment, it appeared Maryville’s road to the quarterfinals would be a bit tougher when Bearden (7-5) orchestrated an 11-play, 49-yard drive after Maryville junior running back Gage LaDue rumbled for a 64-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
A 7-yard run by Bearden running back Jayzon Thompson moved the Bulldogs inside the Maryville 10-yard line, but the Rebels (9-3) stiffened up, holding a first-down run to 1 yard and then forcing two incompletions to make Bearden settle for a field goal.
“I felt like we took their best punch to start the game, and I just thought they weren’t going to beat us kicking field goals,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “To hold them to three there was a huge start to the game.”
Maryville limited Bearden to one first down over its final five offensive possessions in the first half, and the only time the Bulldogs possessed the ball past midfield came after a LaDue fumble.
The Rebels responded by jarring the ball out of Ethan Ford’s hands on the very next play to make the mistake moot.
Maryville was unable to capitalize on the takeaway, but it did add to its lead when LaDue, who rushed for 199 yards on 27 carries, found pay dirt from 12 yards out with 55 seconds remaining in the first half.
Bearden moved the ball down the field after the intermission, but Cooper made a leaping interception on the Maryville 15 to dash the 12-play series.
“I’m going to be 100% honest, I didn’t know what was coming, but I knew there was going to be a dig, so I was just sitting in that area,” Cooper said. “I just jumped the ball.”
Maryville continued making plays throughout the second half.
It stuffed Bearden on fourth-and-1 from its own 20-yard line to set up LaDue’s third rushing touchdown — a 1-yard score — and then junior defensive back Hutton Jones picked off Parrott on a deep ball.
Bearden finally got back in the red zone with less than four minutes remaining and scored when Parrott hit Tony Beaufort on a slant for a 7-yard touchdown.
It hardly mattered to the first-team defense, which watched from the sideline as it began its celebration.
Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Rebels have surrendered a combined 298 yards, leaving little doubt who the best defense was in either matchup.
“We’re loving it,” Cooper said. “Being a part of this defense is so much fun, and I think we’re only getting better. We’re peaking at the right time, and it’s nice to have it rolling right now.”
