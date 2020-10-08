KNOXVILLE — A quick glance at the final score might give the impression of an easy win. Maryville would beg to differ.
The No. 1-seed Lady Rebel volleyball team swept No. 3 Farragut in the District 3-AAA semifinals Thursday, besting the Lady Admirals 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 to clinch berths in both the district championship match and the Region 2-AAA tournament.
The victory also extends Maryville’s impressive showing in district play, as the Lady Rebels didn’t lose a district match during the regular season in coach Chris Hames’ first year at the helm.
The road to the semifinal win wasn’t near as simple as the score might indicate. Maryville had to stave off Farragut runs throughout each set, as the Lady Admirals would cut into leads the Lady Rebels carved.
“(Farragut has) some really good hitters,” Hames told The Daily Times. “And I knew if we served well, if we could get them off the net and they can’t run their middles ... that was really our goal. Get them in position where they can’t run that.
“I think we did a really good job and made them almost predictable.”
During the first set, it seemed as if every time the Lady Rebels would take a two-or-three point advantage, the Lady Admirals would tie it back, until Maryville finally used an 8-3 run to win the set.
The Lady Rebels led 18-6 before the Lady Admirals cut it down to 22-14. Again, though, Maryville finished the set with gusto, not allowing Farragut to claw all the way back.
“(Hames) just tells us to focus on the first contact, first pass, first everything,” freshman Amanda Mack said. “Because that’s what makes all of the plays and that’s what makes it count.”
Maryville controlled better in the third and final set, turning a 1-3 deficit to an eventual 20-11 lead and then the set, and match, victory. Mack tallied three kills in the final five points, with her last one shutting the door for good on the Lady Admirals.
Maryville is no stranger to winning against Farragut, whom the Lady Rebels swept in the regular season.
“That was probably some of the cleanest volleyball we’ve played so far,” Hames said. “(Farragut) rolled Heritage two days ago, so they’re a good team. But we just played clean.
“And I knew all along, if we can play clean and we control the first contact, we’re hard to stop, and I think we really showed that today.”
Mack totaled 12 kills Thursday, while Kylie Hapkins notched eight and Grace Akard seven. Mack and Delaney White tied for the team-lead in digs with eight each.
With the semifinal victory, the Lady Rebels will face the winner of Farragut and Heritage today in the district championship match. Heritage defeated Hardin Valley in four sets in its semifinal match Thursday.
Maryville was eliminated by Knoxville West in the region semifinals last season. This year, Hames and her team have been focused on “unfinished business,” starting with getting back to the region tournament.
The Lady Rebels have now accomplished that, and they’re looking for more.
“I said, ‘If we can get to regions, then we can make it to state,’” Hames said. “So I just feel like, we’ve got that goal, let’s win tomorrow, put us in a better position. But just super proud of them.”
That doesn’t mean the Lady Rebels aren’t basking in what they’ve accomplished already, though.
“It just feels amazing because we’ve worked so hard, in the gym, all the time,” Mack said. “Just working for all these moments that we have together.”
