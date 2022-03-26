Maryville baseball coach Adam Sullivan hopes Saturday was a sign of things to come for his hitters.
After suffering through a hitting slump in recent games, the Rebels were able to string together one of their better hitting performances of the past week, connecting on five hits, including a Brady Powell home run, and getting some help on the mound to shut out Seymour, 8-0, in the Demarini Invitational at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
With a tough District 4-4A slate awaiting them next week, beginning with Farragut on Monday, getting the bats going was a welcome sight for Sullivan.
“I felt like our guys, we’re still having a lot of at-bats where we’re just giving up outs,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “But, I feel like guys are starting to come around. Maybe we just need more at-bats. Maybe it’s still too early. This was game eight, so maybe the more at-bats we have, the better we’ll be. We’ve got to get it together quickly because we have a pretty big week next week.
“We’ve got a lot in front of us district-wise and we’re going to have to have a lot of really good at-bats because everybody in our district has a ‘guy.”
After losing senior standout first baseman Riley Orr for the rest of the afternoon in the top of the first inning following an accidental collision with Seymour’s Parker Seal while trying to field a throw from third, Maryville starting pitcher Eli Elkins managed to get the Rebels out of the inning unscathed despite the Eagles getting a pair of runners on.
Maryville (7-2) then plated two runs in the bottom half to go up 2-0, but its biggest inning came in the fourth, scoring four runs to swell that lead to 6-0, beginning with a Landon Dockery lead off single to left field.
Two at-bats later and after he had stolen second and third, Dockery scored on a passed ball. Burks scored on a ground out RBI from Cade Batchelor, then with the bases loaded, Isaiah French doubled to left to bring Eli Hames and Justin Millsaps across.
“It was a huge loss,” Sullivan said. “They were probably thinking about Riley, but I think they were just trying to do what they needed to do to win. We haven’t been hitting it well the last couple of days, but we had a better approach there, but maybe (Orr’s injury) kind of shocked them into focusing more.”
Powell provided the biggest blow to Seymour in the fifth, leading off with a solo home run well over the left field wall to push the Rebels’ lead to 7-0 and all but put it out of reach.
“The guys were happy for Brady,” Sullivan said. “We love Brady. We give him a real hard time because he talks so much, but we’re all having fun and I’m glad for him. That was a big hit for us and it kind of put things out of reach.”
Seymour junior right-hander Ian Sonner was also playing inspired baseball, making his first start since recovering from an PCL injury, and had a pitching performance worthy of a win.
He went three innings giving up just one hit and tossing eight strikeouts before Seymour coach Kyle Koeneman decided to pull him to save his arm for the Eagles’ District 3-3A match up with Northview on Monday.
“(Sonner) did fantastic,” Koeneman said. “He’s just coming off of a PCL injury and he’s only thrown two innings in relief, so this was his first start. That first inning, he was really just gassing up, trying to do too much. That second inning and on, he just settled in and pounded the zone. That’s what he does best.”
Pitching was also key for Maryville as Eli Elkins recorded three strikeouts in three-plus innings of work before Burks entered in the fourth to throw four strikeouts and keep Seymour scoreless the rest of the way.
“I thought that Eli didn’t have his best stuff, he’s still kind of working into shape, but DJ came in and just did fantastic,” Sullivan said. “I can’t say enough. I’m proud of him. He’s a competitor, he plays football, he can play basketball. He just went out there and did his thing and we really needed him to do a good job right there because we’ve got home games next week that are really big. Our pitching has done a good job (this season). They’ve kept us in every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.