The ball was just inches away from its target before it was thwarted.
With just under six minutes remaining in the match, a shot by Maryville’s Miguel Eddington came as close as possible to crossing into the goal before it was knocked away by an Oak Ridge defender, ending another chance for the Rebels to tie the score.
“Clearing off the line, they could have tied it,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “I know Miguel Eddington had a shot, and that’s tough. You like to see him kind of break through with a goal right there.”
That moment exemplified Maryville’s 2-1 loss to Oak Ridge on Friday at Maryville College, as the Rebels (6-5-4) just couldn’t move past a Wildcats (10-3-2) squad that outmaneuvered them throughout.
Both of Oak Ridge’s goals came over the head of Maryville goalkeeper Ben Ingleston, who leapt high to stop them, only to come up short. The Wildcats scored their first just over 12 minutes into the match, taking an early advantage.
Maryville’s Ulises Quinones responded by bumping in a goal nearly 10 minutes later, and the match stayed tied until just 37 seconds remained in the first half. That’s when Oak Ridge knocked in its second goal over Ingleston’s head, giving the Wildcats a one-goal lead heading into the break.
Oak Ridge asserted itself through impressive control, using solid possessions to find holes in the Maryville defense.
“The difference was that Oak Ridge essentially had better ball movement, had better decision making when in possession, which let them hold onto it longer,” Bradford said. “They were very assertive at the top of the box when they were taking some rips at us.
“In general, I think there were moments when we got sunk in our shape, and they were able to take advantage on some close-range shots that were 18 to 20 out, and a couple found the net. That was the difference for sure.”
Maryville came out of halftime with a plan to shrink the space it was allowing Oak Ridge to have, and that led to some success, as the Rebels shut out the Wildcats in the second half.
Their offensive woes still remained, though.
“We attempted to see if we could condense the space better because we were giving them loads of space,” Bradford said. “We had to shift a little bit laterally because we weren’t, and they had a lot of time and space on the ball when they would find a way out of a jam.”
Oak Ridge’s advantage on the scoreboard during the second half also allowed it to keep Maryville on its heels.
“I think the first 10 (minutes) were better,” Bradford said. “You have to be a little bit more field-position oriented, so that was something we had to focus on coming out because they were going to have the ball a little bit more and they could play behind us too with us chasing the game a little bit.
“So it was just really difficult, but the guys, I know they’re trying hard. It just was maybe trying hard in all the wrong angles, and the timing was just off in some cases.”
The meeting between Maryville and Oak Ridge could act as a postseason preview, as they both share the same region. Bradford hopes the result isn’t indicative of what the Rebels will face once the regular season ends, though.
He knows the Rebels have plenty to shore up before the postseason begins. Oak Ridge merely exposed some of it.
“That’s why you schedule them, but it’s not a preview of the postseason if we play like this,” Bradford said. “This is a poor showing by us today, and I think the guys know that. We’ll have to make sure we improve for the next week, just kind of continue to get ready for (the) district tournament.”
