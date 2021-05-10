Sometimes teams can get complacent against opponents they have already beaten by decisive margins. That certainly wasn’t the case for Maryville on Monday night against William Blount in the District 4-AAA soccer quarterfinals.
The No. 3-seeded Rebels scored in the opening minute en route to a 7-0 victory over No. 6 William Blount at John Sevier Elementary to keep their season alive. Maryville (9-4-3) advances to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal game at Hardin Valley.
“We’ve already played (William Blount) once in our first game of the year, and we did really well,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “But we’re looking to be a bit sharper going into the postseason. … We knew that they might have a more compact shape and we’d have to move the ball to exploit space, and I thought we did a really good job of that.”
Nathan Dulin led the Rebels with a hat trick while Seth Meade and Victor Castenada contributed a pair of goals each.
Maryville defeated William Blount, 9-0, in their last matchup in March. William Blount coach Jordan Hill said all he wanted to see from the Governors (1-10-1) Monday was improvement from that game.
“I think we saw that,” Hill said. “Overall, I think our skill is getting better. I think you could see tonight we were putting some passes together whereas, in the first game of the year, we were not.”
Maryville’s ability to spread the ball around was also on display out the gate as Dulin connected on a Meade cross to put the Rebels on the board 45 seconds into the game. Meade doubled their lead 14 minutes later before scoring his second goal of the game on a head ball, assisted by Dulin.
Dulin rounded out the scoring for the half to put the Rebels ahead 4-0.
“We saw a lot of good ball movement from the start,” Dulin said. “In this game, it could take a few minutes or the whole game to get a goal, so it’s just good to get it going from the start.”
William Blount also created a handful of scoring opportunities in the first half, none more dangerous than on a Jonas Torres free kick less than seven minutes into the game. From just beyond the box, Torres lofted a shot aimed for just below the crossbar, but Maryville goalkeeper Ben Ingleston tapped it over the goal to eliminate the threat.
It was one of three free kicks by William Blount on Maryville’s side of the field in the opening 15 minutes of the game on which the Govs weren’t able to capitalize. Torres sent their third attempt from some 30 yard out just high of his target as the ball practically grazed the top of the crossbar.
“Those were not comfortable moments in games like this because you’re looking to put the game away quickly,” Bradford said. “Anything could happen.”
The Govs managed to keep the Rebels scoreless for the first 17 minutes of the second half before Dulin completed his hat trick on a breakaway when he carried the ball down the field towards the right post before burying his shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
“We were waiting for that because we wanted to be able to save some legs for Wednesday,” Bradford said. “Even when the subbing began, the guys were willing to move off the ball, play the right pass and create quality chances.”
Castenada cushioned Maryville’s lead to six on a penalty kick with 16:46 remaining, sending a hard low shot out of reach and to the right of the keeper. He added his second goal five minutes later on a beautiful free kick from some 40 yards away that bounced inside the crossbar and into William Blount’s goal.
On Wednesday, Maryville will look to rectify a 6-2 loss to Hardin Valley on April 29.
“It’s win or go home — we have to make sure, whether it’s pretty or ugly, that we’re resilient and we’re able to fight through any adversity,” Bradford said. “I’m really excited to see how far these guys can go. Wednesday is going to be a big test.”
