Maryville coach Steve Feather wanted to use the word “win,” but “loss” is what left his mouth as he relayed the importance of bouncing back for the next game in the postseason.
It was nothing more than a slip of the tongue, but the Lady Rebels understood where it stemmed from.
“It feels like a loss,” senior defender Katherine Morris told The Daily Times.
Survive and advance becomes a common cliche during the postseason, but Maryville has built a higher standard, and it did not live to it in a 1-0 victory over Lenoir City in the District 4-AAA semifinals Tuesday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“Our expectation for today was to win 9-0 because we (beat them 9-0) last time (in the regular season),” senior forward Ashlynn Taylor said. “We kind of got in our own heads, and it was Senior Night. We weren’t ready to play tonight at all.”
Maryville will host Farragut on Thursday in the district championship game. The Lady Rebels also clinch a spot in the Region 2-AAA tournament, even if they did so in uncharacteristic fashion.
A scoreless first half was defined by Maryville’s dominance of possession in the attacking third without any real threat of scoring. Each of its crosses and shots were right at the Lenoir City goalkeeper Haley Webster, who had no problem racking up saves.
The Lady Rebels eventually got on the board when junior Megan Carroll got on the receiving end of a Taylor free kick and poked a volley past Webster in the 47th minute.
“I’ll be honest, when I kicked it no one ran, and I said, ‘Really, no one went to that,’” Taylor said. “Thankfully, Megan finished because we probably would have gone to overtime if she didn’t.
“It feels good to win, but not good enough.”
The final 33 minutes were more like the first half as Maryville had countless opportunities but never presented any danger. Crosses never found the feet of Maryville players making a run, and the Lady Rebels failed to attack the ball in the air.
Chalk some of the struggles up to an ill-timed Senior Night that proved to be more of a distraction during an elimination game than a celebration of five seniors who have accomplished everything except a state championship in their four years.
“That is totally my fault, but I just didn’t know when else to do it,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “You want it to be a special night for the girls, so we’re thinking we mercy-ruled Lenoir City the first time through and that would be easiest place to do it, but then of course, it’s not.
“I’m never thinking about Senior Night. I’m thinking about winning district, and we need to figure something out to where the girls aren’t focused on Senior Night rather than winning a big district game.”
It did not do enough to prevent the Lady Rebels from earning at least one more game on their home pitch against a club they defeated 3-1 in the regular season. A victory will allow Maryville to potentially host two more games in the region tournament en route to what it hopes will be a fifth state tournament appearance in the last six seasons.
“We took a step back tonight, but the good news is that I still think we have the group to take a step right back forward,” Feather said. “We always the girls that the district championship is what it is all about it, and count on us to get reorganized and focused for Farragut on Thursday.”
