When the Maryville and William Blount boy’s soccer teams last met during an April 4 regular season match, it was an 80-minute dogfight, decided by Rebel senior Hayden Stringer’s second-half goal — the only score of the night.
Their most recent meeting began in similar fashion when the two sides lined up against each other for the District 4-AAA Tournament quarterfinals until the No. 3 Rebels found their groove in the first half and turned a tight, chippy contest into a dominant 3-1 win over No. 6 William Blount on Monday night at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
The Rebels (9-5-4) will travel to No. 2 Hardin Valley on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., as the Hawks eliminated Heritage in the quarterfinals. William Blount’s (13-7-1) year came to an end after the Governors set a single-season program record for wins.
“We knew we had to keep playing the way we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times. “I think the ball movement and the thoughtfulness was there. It obviously would’ve been nice to put the ball in the net more and have that cushion. … I think our competitiveness was evident. Our understanding of win-and-advance was crystal clear.”
Maryville slowly pulled away in the first half by dominating possession for nearly all of the first 40 minutes — the Govs had only one shot attempt in the first half. Though the scoreboard wasn’t where he wanted it at the start, Bradford felt comfortable about the Rebels’ approach, and it was not long before they backed it up with a goal.
The Rebels were awarded a corner kick in the 23rd minute, and junior Thomas Tisdale served a perfect strike to senior Hayden Stringer in the middle of a crowded box. Stringer finished for a score, and Maryville went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Maryville again showed its corner dominance in the 51st minute, when another Tisdale offering found a wide-open Ulises Quinones. The senior defender raced in from the edge of the box and found the back of the net with a header.
The Rebels pride themselves on the work they put in practicing corner kicks, and the results are simple, yet effective.
“We have several that we run, and none of them are anything crazy special, but when you execute and the ball finds you, can you put it in,” Bradford said. “Ulises’ goal was phenomenal, he really met it head-on, and it was just a beautiful goal.”
Maryville senior Liam Meade added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute on a free kick just outside the box to conclude the Rebels’ scoring. William Blount avoided a shutout as senior Taylor Aaron scored a deep shot in the 78th minute.
“Same thing we’ve done every year,” Govs coach Bill Baker said. “We fought to the end. … Our kids fought as hard as they could. I’m proud of these boys, I’ll never forget them.”
There is no doubt immediate disappointment among the Govs as their season did not progress any farther than it did a year ago, but there is no denying the strides they made in Baker’s second year leading the program, most notably are the six more matches they won.
“This season was magical,” Baker said. “These kids have come from — it’s been around here for twenty-something years. We set the wins record, scored over one hundred goals. These boys have come a long way, and it’s because of all these seniors. I just put them on the field and they do all the work.”
The Rebels beat the Hawks, 1-0, in the same round last season, and then edged out a 4-2 penalty-kick victory in their regular-season meeting on April 25.
Bradford expects nothing short of a similar outcome in Wednesday’s match, as the winner will advance to regionals.
“Another respected opponent,” Bradford said. “We know them and they know us. It’s been a good battle the last two years. It’s kind of what we thought would happen if we were to advance. We’ll be ready. These guys have shown a lot of grit, determination and solid play over the last few weeks.”
