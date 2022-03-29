Nick Bradford admits that some nights, it has taken a little bit of good fortune to keep his Maryville boys soccer team unbeaten through the early part of the season.
It’s the case for any team that rattles off a winning streak and at times, it’s been the case for the Rebels, but against District 4-3A foe Hardin Valley on Tuesday, Maryville’s skill did the job.
Maryville outlasted the Hawks, scoring on a Seth Meade goal late in the first half and then adding another from Bryan Quijas Espinoza for the insurance needed in a 2-1 win and to keep the Rebels perfect in district play at John Sevier Elementary School.
“We’re thrilled because we just beat an excellent team,” Bradford told The Daily Times. “No matter what kind of night it was for them, it was a competitive night for a district game. Both team knew that coming in, that this was going to be a grind. Playing so early in the season, I think you’re a little unsure about how that will go, so it definitely gives us a positive taste in our mouths to go forward with a 2-0 record (in district play) and a victory over Hardin Valley.
“We had a lot to prove. These guys have competed every night and we’ve been fortunate to be on the winning side every night.”
By halftime, Maryville and Hardin Valley were tied in shots at four and the Hawks held a slight edge in corner kicks at 3-2.
The moment that finally did break the stalemate came with two minutes, 55 seconds before the intermission when Meade slid in to knock the ball away from Mason Sandidge on the Rebels’ side of the field before popping up and running the ball down.
His cross-kick caught the corner of the net, just past the outstretched arms of Hardin Valley goalkeeper Maddox Stimson to put Maryville (7-0, 2-0 District 4-3A) up 1-0.
“I saw (Sandidge) go outside, so I knew he was covering me on my left side and if I cut over to my strong side and I just saw a wide open net on the right side,” Meade said. “I just put my head down and went through it.”
With the score coming just before halftime, the Rebels went into the locker room with a plethora of momentum which spilled over into the second half.
“Everyone was just cheering, the morale was just up and everyone just super excited because we had a spark, we had a hope to beat this team,” Meade said. “It feels amazing beating (Hardin Valley) at our home and showing everyone that we can beat this team.”
The Rebels maintained their lead with ball control in the final 40 minutes, not giving the Hawks (2-1-1, 0-1) many opportunities to tie it and biding time for Quijas Espinoza to add to the lead with a goal at the eight minute, 48 second mark.
“We really got the feeling, like in any game like this, you just need to get that insurance,” Bradford said. “Bryan just kept carrying the ball and I feel like there was a little bit of uncertainty who was going to step to him in (Hardin Valley’s) backline and he was able to kind of shrug off the final defender and got into the box and it was just him and the keeper.”
Brady Hammer gave Hardin Valley a glimmer of hope with one minute, 29 seconds left in regulation, scoring the Hawks’ first goal to pull within one, but Maryville again maintained possession for most of the final minute.
“We have some new faces (compared to last year) and we have some familiar faces in new positions,” Bradford said. “I think with it being year two for me, there is a comfort level with our coaching staff and the players. You also have to be pretty darn fortunate. Going from year to year, I think our quality this year is better. Right now, we’ll take the chips falling our way.”
