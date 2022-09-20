Maryville coach Steve Feather has expressed his desire for a better transition defense throughout the season.
It resurfaced again Tuesday against Heritage during a buildup that led to sophomore Kylie Marsh lofting a shot into the side netting to give the Lady Mountaineers an early advantage and their first goal against the Lady Rebels since Oct. 2, 2012.
Maryville bounced back with an equalizer late in the first half and three more goals after halftime en route to a 4-1 victory, but continued defensive lapses could prove costly down the road.
“We need to be better in those moments in transition,” Feather told The Daily Times. “I think a lot of times we’re overrunning the play and trying to win the ball back immediately rather than recovering at an angle, delaying and committing to keeping opponents in front of us.
“We talk about the four stages of defense: denying buildup, denying space, denying penetration and then denying goals. The first stage, denying buildup, is when you can afford to really go hard at them because they are on that side of the field, not in the back where if you make a mistake they’re right at our keeper.”
The Lady Rebels (6-5-3, 2-0-1 District 4-AAA) left Heritage High School with improvements needing to be made on the defense while the Lady Mountaineers (6-6, 0-3) applauded their back line.
Heritage kept Maryville off the board until the 37th minute when senior Taylor Hoag provided the equalizer to Marsh’s earlier strike, and Tennessee commit Kayla Barr was held without many scoring opportunities in the first half.
“Kayla Barr and Taylor Hoag are two girls that we knew we were going to have to defend hard tonight,” Heritage coach Kristen Green said. “I’m so proud of my back line. Jada Stuart just ran her mind out tonight covering Kayla, and Olivia Boyce and Linda Madrid did a great job of watching Taylor. Ireland Easterling, who is one of my bubble players, she stepped in when Linda cramped and really helped make sure nothing came through. It was a good defensive fight.”
Maryville wasted little time wearing Heritage down after halftime.
Barr fired a shot in the 42nd minute that was stopped by Heritage goalkeeper Waylynn Breazeale, but the carom found the feet of Barr, who proceeded to find the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.
Barr added two more goals in the 75th and 78th to register a second-half hat trick.
Heritage was unable to muster more offense in response in part to the absence of sophomore Wren Wyss.
“There are moments where the whole bench is saying, ‘Well, if Wren had been right there, that would have been a goal,’ but it’s so good to see how girls are stepping up and filling in that gap,” Green said.
Even in defeat, Heritage showed signs of growth as a program, having lost to Maryville, 5-0, each of the past two seasons.
“I’m unbelievably proud of my girls tonight for the fight that they showed,” Green said. “They didn’t make it easy on Maryville. (Maryville) had to fight for that tying goal and they had to fight in the second half. It’s unfortunate because that game is one where it was closer than the scoreboard looked.
“Especially for it being such a young group, there is something special about this squad.”
Simple defensive lapses are what prevent Maryville from a similar glowing optimism, but that can change with matches against Farragut, Bearden and Hardin Valley on the horizon.
“I wouldn’t continue to tell the girls about it if I didn’t think they could do it,” Feather said. “We have smart players, and that’s why we want to hold them accountable to be better because ultimately that’s what we’re focusing on: being better.”
