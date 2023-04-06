Nick Bradford saw plenty to be pleased with Thursday.
The Maryville soccer coach has been hoping his team would finish strong during a tough stretch spanning more than a week. He knew, too, what it would take to do that against a high-quality Alcoa team hungry to knock off the Rebels.
Bradford left John Sevier Elementary School more than happy, as Maryville used a goal in each half plus a stingy defense to shut out Alcoa, 2-0, at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“I saw that we were able to close out a really busy 10 days against a really high-quality Alcoa team with a shutout win in a local rivalry,” Bradford told The Daily Times. “And so I think that speaks volumes to the resolve of our kids. I don’t think we played fantastic at all, but I thought that they played very gutsy and defended well and hustled and did all the things like intangibles that we needed to secure a victory.”
Maryville’s first goal came from Liam Meade on a free kick midway through the first half, while its second came from Seth Meade on a boot with just under 13 minutes left in the match.
Other than those two instances, the two teams simply traded possessions, with a Maryville team that often controls the attack somewhat giving way to Alcoa.
“We’re trying our best to hold the ball more,” Bradford said. “But when you run into Alcoa, who has got fantastic players and their shape was very expansive and they were pinging it around, too. They’ve got very good players at every level of the field, so it was really difficult to just kind of grab a hold of the game, especially when teams are both trying to prove themselves to themselves.”
The added possessions didn’t necessarily help the Tornadoes, though, as they failed to capitalize while near the opponent’s goal. Shots went wide or high, and Alcoa players often expressed their frustrations after the missed attempts.
“You look at the possession arrow and it leans a little towards our side,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd said. “I think we played a quality game of soccer. These kids love playing quality teams and (it) just didn’t drop for us tonight. I think we did everything we could. We just came up a little short on the finishing side of things … I don’t think we left a lot on the field.
“It’s hard to come into an environment like this and do what we did. I think we accomplished that. It’s a game that means nothing in regards to our goals as a team, but it’s a game that means everything in regards to the culture of the area and how there’s that Maryville-Alcoa rivalry.”
Part of the winning disparity for Maryville was its stability at goalkeeper, with veteran Ben Ingleston manning the spot for the Rebels while Alcoa played multiple players in the spot. Byrd attributed Liam Meade’s goal on the free kick to goalkeeper error, with the Tornadoes fielding inexperience in goal.
Of the takeaways from Thursday’s loss for Alcoa, the Tornadoes also hope to improve on set pieces that didn’t produce success against Maryville. They still have time to do so, with the latter part of the regular season underway and Alcoa’s goal of making it back to the state tournament still very much a realistic undertaking.
Maryville has future goals, too, but it accomplished one of its short-term ones in its win over Alcoa. The Rebels are now able to exit their tough stretch with the added confidence of having finished strong.
“We’re sitting here trying to come off of a stretch that’s been really hard on us,” Bradford said. “(Alcoa is) coming off of all their games where they’re trying to make sure they can find their stride. So both of us are really good teams and it’s going to be a battle. And I think you saw some pretty good soccer from both tonight.”
