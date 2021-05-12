KNOXVILLE — A game played heavily in the middle third ended with Hardin Valley taking better advantage of its few chances and ending the Maryville season with a 2-0 victory in the District 4-AAA soccer tournament semifinal Wednesday evening.
The hosting Hawks (10-2-3) finished with six shots on goal in 15 overall shots but limited Maryville (9-5-3) to just three balls placed on frame with eight Rebel shots that were often taken 30 yards or farther from the goal.
“They were just able to capitalize on the few chances they actually got, and we just weren’t able to,” Maryville senior Victor Castenada said.
Castenada and fellow midfielder Nathan Dulin, the only Maryville fourth-year players, both expressed strong optimism for the future of the program under first-year head coach Nick Bradford.
“The program is changing a lot,” Dulin said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, and had a year off last year, so we’re just developing and growing with each other.”
“New coach, new players that are young, I think they’ve got a bright future if they stick together,” added Castenada.
Maryville’s best chance for scoring occurred in the opening seconds of the game. Hardin Valley sent the kickoff back to a defender, but junior Connor Gorga charged in hard for a steal leading to a back clearance. The ensuing corner kick was batted around the penalty box but glanced off the crossbar and was then tipped just wide, allowing the Hawks to reset.
The next serious Rebel threat didn’t come for 27 minutes. Castenada sent a long ball forward to Bryan Espinoza who made a nice pass to the side to Seth Meade, but the sharp angle Meade tried from placed the ball into the side net.
Hardin Valley made some quick substitutions and then put the ball back into play with a long ball into the Maryville defensive third. Robbin Castillo, one of the changes just made, found himself unmarked with the ball dead-center in front of the net at the 18-yard mark.
The sophomore quickly fired a line drive that eluded Rebel keeper Ben Ingleston, and the 1-0 lead held up through the first half.
The second half played out very similarly to the first. Maryville made several nice runs but could not find the final salvo for good looks at the net. Hardin Valley continued stellar defensive play and had better success quickly moving the ball forward on the slick artificial turf.
Maryville also had three free kicks that sailed high or wide from long distances.
Hardin Valley added an insurance goal with 24 minutes remaining. Ish Palacios controlled a deflection from Rebel defenders after another long ball forward and dished laterally to Ivan Usynn who had a clear view for his 15-yard low liner.
As expected in an elimination game for both teams the game grew hotly contested, with three of four yellow cards charged in the contest coming in the final 10 minutes. Maryville had two free kicks awarded in its offensive end. Hawk keeper Maddox Stimson easily handled a 35-yard attempt directly to him and only needed to watch as two others sailed high, then wide.
With nine minutes to play, Castaneda drove a strong shot in from 25 yards out, but Stimson made a diving grab to keep his shutout.
“(Hardin Valley) was able to put our defense in isolated moments, one versus one,” Bradford said. “They were able to hit the long ball, the long diagonal, and then develop off of that, getting the ball in to isolate some of their talent up higher.”
Bradford gave a lengthy address to the Rebels after action concluded on the Hardin Valley football field.
“I hate that it finished like this, but we had some really good moments, some key wins,” Bradford said later. “Looking back, with such a young team, we did fine. It’s just, I’m so driven, and the boys picked up on that. We want to win them all.”
