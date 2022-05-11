As the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday at John Sevier Elementary School, No. 2-seed Maryville erupted in celebration and their coach, Nick Bradford, embraced those close to him following a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Hardin Valley.
The victory sends the Rebels (16-1-3) to the District 4-AAA championship. As smiles filled the faces of players, coaches and fans after the win, it was clear this milestone meant a lot to everyone around the program.
“(Reaching the finals means) everything,” Bradford told The Daily Times. “District semis are cruel in District 4-AAA. I’m so happy to be on top in the semi and make it to the district final.”
The win did not always look certain, though. Maryville struggled to get shots off to begin the game. With just a minute left in the first half, the Rebels recorded only two shots compared to the Hawks’ six.
However, it was in the final 60 seconds of the period when Thomas Tisdale slipped a ball past the goalkeeper for the lone goal of the night. Bradford credits this success to the team’s familiarity with Hardin Valley.
“We had a really good memory of the first game where we were able to move the ball,” Bradford said. “We noticed, in the first half before the goal, there was a lot of sinking in their shape vertically and rightfully so, we were pretty good on the transition. You want to protect against that and deny us around the edge. We were able to get around the edge but we had to work hard for it.”
After the goal was scored, the challenge then became stopping Hardin Valley from tying the match in the second half. This looked to be no easy task as the Hawks peppered the goal throughout the first frame.
However, the Rebels stepped up to the challenge and limited Hardin Valley to just three second-half shots. This did not stop the Hawks from having close attempts down the stretch, though.
Twice in the final six minutes, Hardin Valley looked to be moments away from netting the tying goal. Good team defense, impressive plays from goalkeeper Ben Ingleston and admitted luck slammed the door shut on the game.
“Those last 20 felt like 40,” Bradford said. “They had a lot of pressure. We were able to withstand it and had good fortune. That’s what we tell the guys, we have to have incredible effort, we have to have a little bit of fortune and we have to execute. I think we did all three of those tonight.”
With the win, Maryville finds itself matched up with No. 1 Bearden on Saturday in the district championship game. In the regular season, the Bulldogs downed the Rebels, 3-1, in a tightly contested match for Maryville’s sole loss on the season.
However, as the Rebel’s look to avenge their previous loss, Bradford is also just happy he’ll be able to spend more time with his team.
“I say every game, I love watching (my team) play,” Bradford said. “We get to watch them two more times for sure.”
