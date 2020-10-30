MURFREESBORO — During his final speech of the season, coach Steve Feather struggled finding the right words to say to his Maryville soccer players after their 5-0 loss to Ravenwood in the state quarterfinals at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex on Friday.
He knew his Lady Rebels (16-4-2) were heartbroken after suffering their most lopsided loss of the season, but he wanted them to know he was proud of how they continued to fight. Ultimately, he urged his players to view the bigger picture; he didn’t want Friday’s match to overshadow all of their triumphs on the pitch this fall.
“They’ve accomplished so much,” Feather told The Daily Times. “They were district champs, region champs, sectional champs. It’s really hard to tell some kids who played their hearts out for us to tip their cap to the other team, but also to pull their shoulders up — because I knew they are hurting right now.
“I can’t tell you how many times we have lost to the eventual champions (in the state tournament), so one of these days we are going to come in with a good draw. … Your heart breaks for them because I thought that they just gave everything they had for this season. That’s an extremely organized Ravenwood team, but hats off to our girls as well. We really thought they had a fantastic season.”
The season resulted in Maryville’s fifth state tournament bid in the last six seasons. The Lady Rebels drew a tough draw in the bracket, having to play a Ravenwood squad flush with talent. They opened the match with their line of confrontation a little lower than usual, hoping to initiate counter attacks against the Raptors.
The strategy worked early in the match. Kayla Barr had several opportunities on a counterattack, launching a shot in the 34th minute. Maryville’s backline limited Ravenwood’s shots on goal, and its goalkeeper Aliyah Vanada recorded some terrific saves. She vaulted several feet in the air to punch Nora Henderson’s shot on goal out of bounds in the sixth minute. She deflected Marcela Ferrero-Preto’s attempt in the 11th minute.
Ravenwood didn’t score until the 33rd minute, when Henderson pocketed the ball in the top left corner. In the 47th minute, Bella Macsco dribbled near the left post and dispatched the ball into the right corner.
That’s when Feather decided to change his team’s approach.
“When it was 2-0, we could have easily tightened our shape and made it more difficult (to score)” Feather said. “But we thought that they worked way too hard this season to sit back and try to save face, so we went after it. We tried to score a goal. We realized that if we extended our line that also might mean conceding a goal as well, but at 2-0 you need to make a decision: You can either continue the same approach or you can take it at them.”
Ferrero-Preto scored two more goals to give Ravenwood a commanding lead. During the final five minutes, Feather kept encouraging his players to keep fighting.
He was proud that they continued to give everything they had until the final whistle of the season.
“I love these girls,” Vananda said. “I’m so proud that we got here. No one really thought that we were going to get here because it’s a rebuilding year. I’m very proud of the girls for fighting here and getting here.”
