POWELL — In his postgame talk with the Maryville girl’s soccer team, head coach Steve Feather talked about expectation.
Make no mistake, he was thrilled with the performance the Lady Rebels had just displayed in a 4-1 Region 2-3A Semifinal win over Powell at the Powell Soccer Complex on Tuesday, but he expected his team to be there and he expected them to win.
Feather’s confidence derived from the confidence he had in his eight seniors, who shared that same expectation.
“It’s hard to tell as a coach (if the players expected to play in the region championship),” Feather told The Daily Times. “But yes, we did expect to be here and I’ll tell you who especially believed was (senior) Megan Carroll. We’re here because of our seniors.”
Junior Kayla Barr led the way with three of the Lady Rebels (11-6-2) four goals while also tallying an assist in another hat-trick outing.
“I think we did really good as a team,” Barr said. “I opened up, I showed feet well. I think (my teammates) did good as well.”
Like the seniors, Barr also bought into the belief that Maryville would set itself up for a region final and sub-state berth at this point in the season.
That belief never wavered on Tuesday, thanks to Barr helping set the tone early.
“For sure,” Barr said. “Our mentality has always been to get to sub-state and go to state. That’s always been a priority for us this season.”
Less than two minutes into the first half, Barr scored her first goal of the match to give the Lady Rebels a 1-0 lead and sophomore Taylor Hoag added another off of a Barr assist eight minutes later to up that advantage to 2-0.
Barr’s second goal came at the 10:05 mark of the half to help Maryville take a 3-0 lead into the intermission.
She scored her third goal with just under 30 minutes left in regulation before Powell’s Annabel Reiche scored the Panthers’ lone goal with 9:49 to go.
Maryville lost to Powell 1-0 during the regular season on Sept. 23, but this time around, the Lady Rebels weren’t going to let a win that would keep their postseason hopes alive slip away. The Panthers outshot the Lady Rebels by a slim 11-10 margin, but Maryville’s hustle allowed it to make the most of its opportunities.
“I think we just wanted it more,” Barr said. “We were first to every ball and we won the 50/50 (balls). I think we did really well there.”
“We got behind the ball better tonight,” Feather added. “Powell is a good team. Hats off to them. I hate to see a team like that, anchored by a good group of seniors lose, but we were able to get through their backline and Kayla Barr had a great game.”
Powell (11-3-1) isn’t the only team Maryville hopes to redeem itself against.
Maryville will face Bearden at 7 p.m. Thursday in the region finals after losing to them in both the regular season and the District 4-AAA championship. and a team the Lady Rebels have faced twice already.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times (in one season),” Feather said. “It’s especially hard to beat a good team three times. That’s true for any team, even Bearden. The cons are getting the girls to believe that they can do it, but I do like the confidence of our team right now.”
