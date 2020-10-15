Maryville has made four state tournament appearances and won three region championships in the last five years, but it never enters the season thinking history guarantees another happy ending.
A district championship does, and the Lady Rebels were more focused on accomplishing that goal this season after losing to Hardin Valley a year ago.
Ashlynn Taylor remembers watching Hardin Valley celebrate at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex — where Maryville had not lost in more than four years — while she was unable to play.
A year later, it was Taylor that grabbed the first-place plaque on the same pitch before being swarmed by her teammates after a 3-0 victory over Farragut in Thursday’s District 4-AAA championship.
“Being able to come back and win it with my team is our first big accomplishment of the season,” Taylor told The Daily Times. “In the preseason, everyone kind of doubted us, to be honest. They didn’t think we were going to go anywhere, and this just proves them wrong.”
Maryville will host Oak Ridge on Thursday in the Region 2-AAA semifinals for an opportunity to defend its region crown and secure a Class AAA sectional berth.
“I thought they warmed up like district champions,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “We took a giant step backwards (against Lenoir City on Tuesday), but we took two steps forward tonight.
“We knew we had the group to do that, but they showed a lot of character in training and warmups tonight, so we felt really good about it.”
It did not take long for that confidence to manifest itself on the scoreboard as sophomore Kayla Barr headed in a corner kick from Taylor in the 11th minute to provide the lone goal of the first half.
“It was super important mainly because Farragut has a very similar keeper to Lenoir City,” Feather said. “(Caroline) Ekern is really strong between the net, and getting that goal early built some confidence to continue to move forward.”
Barr scored again in the 59th minute to give Maryville some breathing room, even if Farragut never mustered much of an attack.
Junior Hannah Williamson capped the scoring in the 71st minute, powering a shot past a diving Ekern after securing a loose ball in the box after a Taylor free kick.
“I feel like we controlled the game a lot better and everyone was just more on top of it,” Taylor said. “Even though this game wasn’t do or die, it felt like it because this is what we’ve worked for the whole season.”
The Lady Rebels accomplished the feat despite entering the season with an entirely new midfield, which included replacing Reyna Coston — the program’s all-time leading scorer. Those doubts disappeared within weeks.
“If we set that goal for our team, you feel like you’ve accomplished something against the teams you’ve been battling with all year long,” Feather said. “We’ve lost two monster senior classes two years in a row, and for this group of 2020 seniors to commit to carrying a torch and leading this team after losing so much, it speaks volumes to their character.”
Maryville may have attained its most prized trophy, but it plans on winning another as it attempts to get back to Murfreesboro — home of the state soccer championships — for a third consecutive season.
“These girls have a lot of determination,” senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Vananda said. “We’ll get far with our attitude.”
