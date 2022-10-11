Maryville soccer had a free kick and an opportunity to tie the match midway through the first half against Hardin Valley.
Three Rebels converged as the ball was kicked, but they failed to reach it when a Hardin Valley defender blocked the pass, and in the process, elbowed the ball. No handball call was made, and in the ensuing action, Hardin Valley scored what proved to be the winning goal a minute later in Maryville’s 2-1 loss to HVA on Tuesday night at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
No. 2-seed Maryville’s season came to an end with the loss as No. 3 Hardin Valley advanced to the District 4-AAA championship game, but head soccer coach Steve Feather was careful not to assign any blame to one call that did not go his team’s way.
“I don’t care to comment too much on the referees,” Feather said. “I think referees make mistakes, and that’s part of being human. I think he called a good game, and he’s a good ref and a good person. We needed to focus on how to move forward, rather than chewing away at a referee.”
Maryville took that message to heart and did everything in their power to climb back into the match. Senior Kayla Barr, Maryville’s all-time leading scorer, added one last goal to her career total in the 45th minute. The Tennessee commit showcased her elite speed and agility by beating a Hardin Valley defender one-on-one down the sideline.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“It was a fantastic 1-v-1 effort from Kayla, which we’ve seen all year long,” Feather said. “She’s a top-level player with a fantastic career ahead of her as a Lady Vol.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}At the end of a celebrated high school career, Barr’s work ethic — despite her prospect status — stands out the most to Feather.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“A lot of people don’t talk about her effort or how hard she works,” Feather said. “A lot of times players of that caliber, their senior season they take plays off, they take days off. And you can see from watching her tonight, that she doesn’t take any plays off. It’s that positive attitude, that positive presence, that lightning fast presence all over the field from a player of that caliber.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Barr’s score sparked a late-match rally from Maryville. The Rebels had several shots on goal within the final four minutes of the night and controlled possession more than they had the entire match to that point, their effort came too late for a comeback.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“The girls heard that message loud and clear at halftime,” Feather said. “And that’s why we put ourselves in a position to win. I was proud of the fact that we challenged them with their character, not to get chippy and point the finger at the referee, but instead get better and put ourselves in a position to win.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The poise that Maryville showed in that one instance, moving on from a call that did not go their way, was an example of what Feather will remember most about the 2022 team whose season came to an abrupt end.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“Wins and losses come and go, but coaching good kids, you can never take that for granted,” Feather said. “When you have the privilege of coaching kids you wouldn’t mind your own daughter to be like, how could you be upset with that? When you have eight seniors that you’d be proud that your daughter grew up like, that’s super rewarding as a coach.”{/span}
